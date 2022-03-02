Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a free monthly book-gifting program for all children in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County ages 5 and younger, started enrollment on Tuesday, according to a press release.
The purpose of the program is to create excitement about reading and build literacy by providing children their own library of high-quality books, the press release says.
According to the press release, the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County encourages parents and caregivers of children up to 5 years old to sign up their kids.
“One of the single most important things you can do for your child is to read to them and instill a love for reading," Revlan Hill, executive director of the Community Foundation, said in the press release. "We hope that by introducing this program to our area, we can set these kids up for success when they enter kindergarten. We are changing children’s stories, one book at a time."
According to the press release, those interested in receiving a free book every month can sign up online or via mail. Registration received within 10 weeks of the child’s fifth birthday cannot be processed in time for the child to receive a book from the Imagination Library, the press release says.
This program is made possible by generous individuals and sponsors’ contributions, the press release says.
According to the press release, prospective donors and sponsors wanting to give toward Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library can send a check made to The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County at P.O. Box 1068, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or donate via TCFHR website at www.tcfhr.org.
For questions on how to sign up or give, call the foundation at 540-432-3863.
