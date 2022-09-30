This is Tom Domonoske’s second time serving on the Harrisonburg City School Board, and the circumstances of both times are very similar.
On Tuesday, Domonoske was sworn in as the newest member of the board. He is took the seat of former Chair Nick Swayne, who resigned to take a job out of state.
Domonoske is serving as an interim member through December 2023. There will be a special election in November 2023, and the person elected will serve the remainder of Swayne’s term through December 2024. Domonoske intends to run in the special election.
“Unless people tell me I have been harming the city during my time on the board,” he said. “Part of the decision to apply would include running in the special election. I want to provide the continuity through [2024].”
Domonoske was also appointed to the School Board in 2015. He was then elected to the School Board via a special election in 2016.
This time around, Domonoske said that with so much going on involving Harrisonburg City Public Schools, “I felt called to help.”
Domonoske’s previous experience as a board member partially informed the School Board’s decision to appoint him.
Domonoske’s career as a lawyer was the other consideration that led the board to appoint him. The School Board and Superintendent Michael Richards are involved in a lawsuit brought by a group of parents.
While Domonoske will not be giving legal advice — the School Board has its own lawyers — his experience will allow him to know what to look for during the legal process and to translate that to other board members with no legal background.
“As a lawyer I am very familiar with lawsuits and I definitely have tremendous appreciation and respect for our legal system,” Domonoske said.
During his upcoming about 15 months on the School Board, Domonoske said his main goal is to listen to the people he represents.
“It seems there is a lot of people who are frustrated,” he said. “And part of that is they don’t feel listened to.” Domonoske said the lawsuit is evidence of the community’s frustration.
In addition to the lawsuit, Domonoske is looking forward to helping with the opening of Rocktown High School in fall 2024. Between now and the end of 2023, the School Board will need to vote on many matters concerning the city’s second high school, including approving a principal and assistant principals.
When Domonoske was on the School Board prior, he was involved in discussions about solutions to the crowding at Harrisonburg High School.
“I am very sorry it’s taken this long to get a solution built,” he said.
Domonoske beat out business owner Corin Jackson and former School Board member Diane Foucar-Szocki for the position on the board. For Harrisonburg voters, Jackson’s name is one that will appear on the ballot this fall. Three seats on the board are up for election this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.