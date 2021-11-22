In antithesis to the classic Joni Mitchell song “Big Yellow Taxi” about paving paradise and putting up a parking lot, downtown residents were singing to a different tune Friday at Turner Pavilion.
Community members talked plowing the large parking area near the pavilion to put up a community park, painting a large-scale mural on the monolithic concrete Cargill Feed Mill building and redesigning Liberty Street to be more bicycle friendly Friday evening at a Downtown 2040 open house.
The Downtown 2040 commission presented a final draft of its Downtown 2040 Master Plan at an open house-style event at the farmers market locale. The plan includes 20 “action steps” that were determined throughout the year through community input, which included pop-up events, virtual programming, “takeout menu” styled surveys and cold hard economic data. The plan will go through one more round of tweaks based on the input from Friday night before it’s presented at the December City Council meeting.
“This is kind of the culmination of all that work,” said Andrea Dono, executive director of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance. “It really runs the gamut of multiple ways that we can improve downtown and those recommendations [were] presented to the community. People [were] invited to give some of their feedback and prioritize which recommendations they’d like to see advertised.”
Co-sponsors Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and the city of Harrisonburg, along with Monteverde Engineering and Design Studio, brought in Philadelphia-based Interface Studios, a community-oriented urban planning firm, to help them create a master plan for downtown. The team asked all stakeholders to dream big and created a plan it said the city can use to meet its goal of making downtown a better place to live, work and visit by 2040.
Posting up after Sunday church on Court Square as well as for Friday beers in front of Pale Fire Brewery, the consultants gathered qualitative data from pop-up events downtown, surveys and virtual programming throughout the year. Interface principal Mindy Watts, who worked on the project, said building a diverse steering committee and conducting a number of one-on-one interviews across age groups and economic statuses allowed the team to build recommendations that represent all people downtown versus just one group.
“That’s a big part of it is just getting to know the community, getting a sense for the themes that come up again and again,” Watts said. “That’s how we’re able to sort of say we think what’s going to resonate here and then we look at the physical layout of the downtown and figure out what can fit where.”
The list of action items is based on 10 key ideas that the commission determined through the research. The recommendations fall into categories pertaining to building use and reuse, cultural diversity, environmental remediation, bike access and more. The main takeaways from the research include “redesign Main Street and Liberty Street to serve as a destination, not a pass through,” “grow downtown as a neighborhood,” “showcase downtown’s history and identity in the streetscape” and “diversify downtown’s business ecosystem,” based on materials provided at the open house.
“Interface Studios is recommending we look at Federal Street, which is one block off of Main, to be a more shared-use path. We’ve been trying, but this would increase that even more,” said Brian Shull, director of economic development for the city. “This is taking it to the next level and really designing it out.”
The sprawling list of action items expands on these key ideas. The action items are divided into four cost classes, from “relatively easy to implement” to “most difficult to implement.” Some of the lower-cost proposals for improving downtown include providing more inclusive programming to attract diverse audiences downtown and bringing hidden historical narratives to the forefront through public art and storytelling.
The highest-cost items include removing a vehicular lane from Main Street and replacing it with a widened sidewalk, remediating Black’s Run and building new facilities that reduce the footprint needed for parking.
After the plan is presented to City Council on Dec. 14, the governing body, staff and other stakeholders will work to determine which projects will advance and on what timeline.
City Councilwoman Laura Dent said proposals will likely emerge based on the presentation. As for the extent the plan will come to reality, Dent said she’s hopeful.
“Let’s hope all of it, in some form. I mean, we’ve got 20 years,” Dent said. “In one way or another, we vote for it. It might be more fine grain, but we’ll get an informational presentation and then from that I imagine will spring proposals. I’m working along with the City Council and the city staff to turn this into more of a city, so that it’s more accessible to more people”
The extent to which the plan becomes a reality depends on the actions of City Council and the continued wants and needs of all stakeholders, Dono said.
“Hopefully, they’ll accept the plan,” Dono said. “And basically, all partners, whether it’s various city departments or HDR or property owners, all people here in downtown will have a role to play in the use of the guiding document. We definitely don’t want to jump the gun but there’s definitely a lot of great ideas that we can run with.”
The commission also presented a list of more immediate early action steps, which are designed to begin within a year and correspond to the larger projects.
“I’m very excited. It’s the first time the city has ever focused a plan just on downtown. It’s the heartbeat of the whole community,” Shull said. “People from all around come to downtown. It’s really a showpiece for the community. If your downtown’s vibrant, your whole community’s vibrant.”
