Standing side by side on the steps of Asbury United Methodist Church in a white gown and dapper suit, young couple Hollyn Slykhuis and Andrew Wood said Saturday really was part of the “best weekend ever.”
Just married at Asbury United Methodist Church, the couple posed for wedding pictures to the tune of Ukrainian folk music from a nearby concert stage and crowds of bicyclists, kids and strollers replacing the usual cars and trucks on South Main Street, before walking less than a block to their reception at the Explore More Discovery Museum.
“We’re really happy. We have a whole party [right here].” said Slykhuis, who learned a few weeks after booking their wedding that it would coincide with another big party. A unique reception spot, the couple said they were headed to the third floor of the children’s museum for their reception thanks to a special connection with a friend who works there, Slykhuis said.
“It feels great,” Wood said.
It’s no shock there was a wedding Saturday amidst all the activities that happened for Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance’s sequel of Best.Weekend.Ever., a festival drawing people to downtown for shopping, community-building activities, live music and artisan vendors.
While Wood and Slykhius gave their vows in Asbury, local musicians performed on three stages throughout downtown; an arts market took place at Arts Incarnate; a community mural was painted on the outside of Clementine Café; a brown cow relaxed in the middle of West Bruce Street; and skateboarders descended upon a modular skate park near Wonder Skate Shop.
What’s more, a “Kids Zone,” put on by Explore More Discovery Museum and OASIS Fine Art and Craft, was full of fun activities for kids to try, including touch a tractor and a mini farm for the day, with a cow and goat to meet and greet.
Friends Stella Speciale, 6, and Trinity Windsor, 4, excitedly listed all the activities they got to try during the day, which included getting a picture with Snoopy the beagle.
“We put something on the wall,” Stella said. “I got slime.”
Sisters Unzillah Khan, 8 and Hebah Khan hugged pink and green balloon animals — dogs — while getting ready to add their mark to the community mural with mom Maliha Khan and the girls’ brother Hasanaat Khan, 4, who proudly held up a cool sticker he found.
“OK, so, we went to Glo Fiber and we got to spin the wheel,” Hebah said, listing all the activities from her day.
“Lots of stuff. It’s the second year we are coming here,” Maliha Khan said. “Last year too.”
An idyllic scene on the west lawn of the Rockingham County Circuit Court, Andrea Meredith, of Linville, stood in the sun with a palette of oil paints, applying what she learned during a workshop taught by local artist Erin Murray on “plein air” painting.
“I learned how to mix the colors and this cool trick to make sure you’re getting the right proportions,” Meredith said. “I have never painted before in my life. So I started with oil, which is a bit tricky I guess.”
Meredith, who aimed to capture the view of Court Square, used a layer of pink paint as a base coat for the scene. Something she learned during the preceding two-hour workshop, Murray said artists often begin with a base hue that captures the “aura” or feeling of the scene.
“It’s vibrancy,” Murray said. “What does it feel like in Harrisonburg in the summer? To me, it’s the vibrancy of that color. It’s an emotional [choice].”
