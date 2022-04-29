Consistent with its name, Capitol Waffle Shop is just that — all about waffles.
Owner Brad Barzoloski and his team whip up waffles with a vast selection of toppings, including fruity pebbles and buffalo chicken, as well as traditional garnishments such as whipped cream, maple syrup and fruit.
“You can do so much with just one thing,” Barzoloski said.
Mimosas and breakfast tacos are also on the menu.
Barzoloski said he worked in the restaurant and food service industry before, and gained experience with different foods and specialties. He then decided to pursue waffles — and has since never looked back. Getting into breakfast foods led to something Barzoloski said was “bigger than what [I thought] it was going to be.”
In August 2017, Capitol Waffle Shop opened in Richmond, in close proximity with the commonwealth’s Capitol building. There, Barzoloski said, the business took off, and the restaurant has expanded to Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus, Norfolk and Midlothian.
The Harrisonburg location, at 31 E. Market St. in downtown, opened earlier this month, Barzoloski said. The Friendly City’s restaurant had a “soft opening,” but Barzoloski said a grand opening is in the works.
“We had a staff eager to get the irons going,” he said.
And the Harrisonburg community has welcomed Capitol Waffle Shop with open arms, he said, and there’s been a “great turnout so far.”
“It’s one of those things where it fell into place,” Barzoloski said. “The property reminded me of our first spot. It kind of seemed like a hidden gem-type property.”
Barzoloski said he would be open to pursuing other locations in the Shenandoah Valley, throughout the commonwealth, and possibly out-of-state locations. He personally had no ties to Harrisonburg, but came to the Friendly City after listening to feedback from customers who wanted the store to open a branch there.
Barzoloski said as a small-business owner, it’s important to collaborate with local enterprises and support one another.
“We’re all in this together,” he said.
The shop offers gluten-free and vegan options for waffles. With a build-your-own-waffle option, the experience is exciting and satisfying for children and adults alike, Barzoloski said.
“You can build your waffle however you want. … We have had people that have put every topping on their waffle,” he said with a laugh.
Capitol Waffle Shop is open daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We try to incorporate waffles in everything we do,” he said.
