“Let them know, let them know.”
That is what roughly 30 people chanted at the Turner Pavilion on Friday to get their voices in favor of ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment heard one last time before the Virginia General Assembly goes back in session.
Several James Madison University organizations, including Students Against Sexual Violence and College Democrats, along with the Harrisonburg Climate Coalition, Harrisonburg NAACP, the American Association of University Women, VA ratify ERA and Mayor Deanna Reed joined the Harrisonburg Equality Walk for ERA.
“This is what happens when you decide something is important,” Reed said. “Today, we stand as a community.”
With 32 days left before the 2020 General Assembly is back in session, the ratification of the ERA is more likely to happen than in past sessions as Democrats won control of both House and Senate during the November election.
“The ERA has a clear path forward,” Reed said. “Equal means equal. Equal means equal for all.”
The amendment was sent to the states for ratification in 1972 after being adopted by the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
In the 1970s, 35 states supported the ERA, but it was three states short of the three-quarters needed to ratify a constitutional amendment.
Since Congress approved the ERA, five state legislatures have rescinded their approval, while two more have voted to ratify the amendment. Supporters argue that states cannot revoke their ratification, meaning, they say, that the approval by just one more would lead to its adoption.
Congress also set a ratification deadline for 1979, then extended it to 1982. Supporters and opponents of the amendment also have argued whether Congress can further extend the deadline, and whether it would be a moot point should enough states vote to ratify.
If Virginia were to become the 38th state to ratify the ERA during the upcoming General Assembly session, it would be included in the Constitution as the 28th Amendment, making it unlawful to discriminate on the account of sex.
More than a month before the next session, Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, prefiled a resolution on Nov. 18 to ratify the ERA, in which Sens. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton City; Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon; Janet Howell, D-Fairfax; and Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, added their names as chief co-patrons.
A resolution in the House was also prefiled by Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, with additional sponsorship by Dels. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William; Jeion Ward, D-Hampton; Kaye Kory, D-Fairfax; Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax; Danica Roem, D-Prince William, and Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria.
Members of JMU’s Student Government Association passed a resolution outlining the importance of the ERA, urging Valley representatives in the General Assembly and Congress to ensure its ratification, according to Ethan Gardner, chairman of legislative affairs in the SGA at JMU.
Garber asked those in attendance to do “everything necessary” to urge lawmakers to ratify the ERA.
Garber was joined by Reed and several other speakers to share why it was important to ratify the ERA this General Assembly session.
“What do we want, when do we want it,” cried Holly Huddle with VA ratify ERA.
Holly told participants that a man set foot on the moon before a woman set foot into a classroom at the University of Virginia, saying policy change will not happen if people remain silent.
“What you do makes a difference,” she said. “ We need to let [representatives] know.”
Member of the AAUW Harrisonburg branch, Silvia Rodgers, thanked those in attendance for organizing the rally and “bringing attention to the whole community.”
“This is a civil rights issue for every man and woman in the United States,” Rodgers said.
Carol Stephens, co-president of the AAUV Richmond branch, said since the AAUW’s first meeting in 1881, the organization has been a catalyst for change. She recognized the millennial generation for kick-starting the movement to ratify the ERA, saying “it only caught up when millennials came enraged.”
“I am determined that now is the time to pass [the ERA] in the Constitution,” Stephens said. “We are the backbone … women equality will have that backbone in ERA.”
