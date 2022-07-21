One person was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville after a Wednesday afternoon crash in the city.
Harrisonburg Police Department Sgt. Wayne Westfall said a Toyota Prius rear-ended a city paratransit bus near CarMax along South Main Street at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver of the Prius was flown to U.Va. and is in stable condition, Westfall said. He could not identify the individual.
The bus driver was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center. The driver were the only person on the bus, Westfall said.
Charges are pending, Westfall said, as police continue to investigate.
— Staff Report
