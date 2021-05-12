It was midday Tuesday when Simone Bergey, of Dayton, got a text from her husband over the mountain in Charlottesville.
“He texted me and said, ‘Charlottesville is running out of gas at some stations. You need to make sure you get gas before you come home,’” Bergey, 40, said.
So on the way to bring her 9-year-old son Nathaniel to baseball in the afternoon, she stopped to get gas at Costco in Harrisonburg. There, she was met by winding lines and workers guiding traffic.
“It was not my plan to get gas. I don’t really need it, but we’re getting it,” she said from her car.
Earlier Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in response to a recent cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, which was temporarily knocked out of commission Friday.
The pipeline is the primary supplier of fuel to many retailers in the state, according to a Tuesday afternoon press release from Northam’s office.
The executive order grants heightened funding and flexibility to local governments to make sure fuel is available. Northam’s actions were preceded by federal action from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
More than 1,000 gas stations across the Southeast — including 7.7% of the 3,900 in Virginia — ran out of gas, The Associated Press reported, citing data from gasbuddy.com, which tracks supply. The shortage was primarily driven by what analysts called panic-buying, the AP reported.
The EPA issued a temporary fuel transportation waiver for fuel sold in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., which have been impacted by the pipeline’s supply issues. The temporary waiver lowers environmental standards for gasoline production to aid fuel output and is in effect till Tuesday. Northam’s executive order also allowed state agencies to issue such waivers.
“This emergency declaration will help the Commonwealth prepare for any potential supply shortages and ensure Virginia motorists have access to fuel as we respond to this evolving situation,” Northam said in the release.
At the Harrisonburg Costco, the line for fuel was the longest Brenda Rice, 73, of New Market, can remember since she was in north New Jersey during the 1970s energy crisis. She said she was buying fuel Tuesday afternoon because her low-fuel light has turned on.
“I know there’s going to be a supposed gas shortage possibly, but that’s not why I’m here,” she said.
Penn Laird resident Ashok Kunves, 50, ended up at the Costco in Harrisonburg because he saw the other gas stations near his home incredibly busy and then heard the news about the issue with the pipeline.
“I said, ‘Wow, something must be going on,’” he said.
There was also winding lines for gas at the Burgess Road Walmart gas pumps, but they were not as long as at Costco, where gas was the cheapest in the nearby area.
But between the Costco and the Walmart, there were spaces available for gas at the Exxon and Sheetz. The 7-Eleven across from the Costco had no gas on Tuesday afternoon.
