The excitement shone in Kala Dougan’s eyes Tuesday as she used cleco fasteners, pliers and a rivet gun to attach a shiny sheet metal patch to an airplane part.
Usually a job for grown-ups, Dougan, operations manager for Nextgen Aviators by Dynamic Aviation, said the new business unit of Dynamic Aviation is giving children the opportunity to experience aviation in a highly immersive and hands-on way.
Nextgen Aviators is a three-hour aviation experience for children in middle school and high school, according to its website.
“This [experience] is similar to how I got into aviation,” Dougan said. “I went to a women in aviation event in about eighth grade and I got to fly a simulator … and I got to go on a flight with a flight instructor. I love kids, I love aviation and I had some flight instructors who really poured into me.”
No museum tour or passive demonstration, this field trip-style opportunity has kids learning aviation firsthand: operating flight simulators, helping certified pilots with a preflight check, designing a plane wing using computer-aided design and going on a real flight in a King Air airplane.
One was held Tuesday at Bridgewater Air Park for students from Eastern Mennonite School. The program held its first event in August and has future events scheduled at the Bridgewater facility, as well as in Winchester, Blacksburg and Roanoke. Organizers say they hope to expand it to other airports in the future to give children in other areas the same experience.
“Not only do they get to fly, but they get to put on a headset and listen to the pilot and the co-pilot go back and forth,” said Anthony Whitehead, school relations and engagement specialist for Nextgen Aviators. “They get to see their ... own world from a completely different perspective and … hopefully see their lives from a different perspective [of] what’s possible, what’s out there.”
The team from Nextgen Aviators said they’re offering every kid an experience that many wouldn’t otherwise get: exposure to aviation. Whitehead said an aviation experience is usually a niche that requires knowing somebody in the industry.
“The way that most people get introduced to aviation is ... one or two degrees of your social circle,” Whitehead said. “This breaks all that down by bringing out entire grade levels in school systems. You’ve got kids that would never otherwise have the opportunity to engage with aviation. And here they are, they’re getting to explore all these different aspects of it.”
Members of the team said the experience gives every child the opportunity to explore the field. The capital-intensive day is free to the students and their school systems because it is funded by sponsors.
“We’ve been thinking about [an idea like the Nextgen Aviators experience] but we were too busy running the business, so we never had time to do it,” said Michael A. Stoltzfus, CEO and president of Dynamic Aviation. “The pandemic hits … and I said, ‘Look, I’m going to pull on this creative thread.’ All my friends that are all in the aviation space … said, ‘Do this, try it.’”
Nextgen Aviators, a unit of the business focused on creating an immersive opportunity for all students to experience multiple aspects of aviation, came out of the pandemic, when Dynamic Aviation’s team was looking for creative ways to expand the business, led by Stoltzfus.
“We had crazy disruption to the business. The CEO has to give him or herself permission to pull on every creative thread,” Stoltzfus said. “A pandemic is an example of a disruptor of a business. So, you have to give yourself permission to pull on every creative thread because that might be the next part of your business that helps you survive this crunch.”
Whitehead, citing a pre-pandemic report from Rand and Boeing, said the industry needs more pilots and technicians. According to Boeing’s Pilot and Technician Outlook 2021 to 2040, demand for pilots and technicians will remain strong in the coming decades.
“Most people don’t realize that an aircraft upholsterer makes six figures … and they’re in high demand,” said Shane Combs, director of partner relations for Nextgen Aviators. “I started … as an aircraft cabinet maker. I built fine furniture for aircraft, quarter or a million dollar galleys. It takes skilled artisans to do that.”
But the team at Nextgen Aviators said it’s not just about building future aviators; it’s about building skills and giving kids an experience that might help give them a direction in their career.
“[The sponsors] are fired up,” Combs said. “Some of them are aviation people, so … they get [the need for] this. But some [sponsors] aren’t [in the aviation industry]. A lot of our partners are attorneys and construction companies, but they understand the gap in skilled trades and how [Nextgen Aviators] can address it.”
Organizers from Nextgen Aviators said they hope by putting on headsets and hearing the pilots communicate with air traffic control and by getting to see the place they live from a birds-eye view, students will discover something new about themselves and introduce them to skilled trades in and out of the aviation industry.
“How do we give to middle schoolers and high schoolers a defining moment, the potential for a life-changing experience and to give them the opportunity to be what they cannot see?” Stoltzfus said. “None of us can be what we can’t see. The majority of the kids here, they’ve never been exposed to aviation. This is not just about aviation. … At its core — and I’m serious — this is really the core of this, we want to help kids discover who they were created to be and then we want to fan that flame. Period.”
For Stoltzfus and the team, it’s about passing on the experiences they had themselves that guided them in their career.
“When I was 16 … I got an opportunity to go fly in a DC-3 with my uncle and my cousin,” Stoltzfus said. “And that’s the equivalent of this [program]. That for me was a defining moment for my life, just to go fly in a DC-3. My interest is not that we create from this pilots or that we create mechanics. My interest is that every kid that goes through this, that we would somehow spark whatever it is … within them … and help them become that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.