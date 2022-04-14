Though local green organization Earth Day Every Day of Harrisonburg advocates for climate action and stewardship each day of the year, April 24 is Earth Day, which affords a wide variety of observances that stretch throughout the week starting Monday.
Local observances during Earth Week, the week surrounding Earth Day, will include audio-visual performances, a community cleanup and more.
Events will take place in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and throughout the Shenandoah Valley. For those looking to get involved, the schedule of events includes something for all ages.
Wednesday: Alternative Fuel Vehicles Showcase
Virginia Clean Cities, a clean-energy organizing group, is hosting an open-house showcase of alternative fuel vehicles Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., according to a press release.
The event will showcase a variety of alternative fuel vehicles, including e-bikes, cars and Arcimoto electric three-wheeled autocycles, the release said.
“We welcome local fleets, organizations, students and the general public to come check out these low-emission vehicles,” said Alleyn Harned, VCC executive director, in the release. “In a time of high gas prices, all of these vehicle technologies offer significant savings as well as a cleaner, more sustainable option for transportation.”
The event will coincide with the Great Community Give, an annual online fundraising day put on by the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Thursday: Bill Nye Film Screening
The Climate Action Alliance of the Valley, a grassroots effort to advocate climate change solutions in Harrisonburg, is hosting a film screening on Thursday, according to an email from Jo Anne St. Clair, steering committee chair.
The alliance will host a screening of “Bill Nye’s Global Meltdown,” a 2016 climate change documentary that features science educator Bill Nye and actor Arnold Schwarzennegger, according to the email.
The screening will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the James Madison University Planetarium and will be followed by a panel discussion on “climate anxiety,” St. Clair said in the email. Free parking is available on levels three through five of the Mason Street Parking Deck on JMU’s campus, St. Clair said.
For more information on the event, email joastclair@gmail.com.
April 22-24: Valley Chorale Earth Day Concerts
The Valley Chorale, a singing ensemble based in the Front Royal area, is hosting a series of concerts around Earth Day, according to an email from Valley Chorale President David Freese.
“For the Beauty of the Earth” is a multimedia singing show that aims to provide an engaging audio-visual experience, according to the email. The chorale is led by conductor and composer Ryan Keebaugh, Bridgewater College choral director, and includes many members from Harrisonburg, according to Freese’s email.
“The concerts will be an immersive choral experience, a somewhat groundbreaking, innovative endeavor for our area,” Freese said in the email.
Free concerts with optional donations will take place in Front Royal on April 22 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Skyline Middle School Auditorium at 240 Luray Ave. and April 24 from 3 to 4:15 p.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, located at 132 N. Royal Ave, Freese said in the email.
A ticketed concert will take place at the Winchester Alamo Drafthouse Cinema on April 23, according to the email. The show will take place from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting drafthouse.com/winchester.
April 23: Broadway-Timberville Cleanup Day
The towns of Broadway and Timberville are hosting a communitywide cleanup day on April 23, according to a flyer from the town of Timberville Facebook page.
The “Trash-Free Shenandoah” cleanup will focus on removing litter from access points of the Shenandoah River in the two communities, according to the flyer. The event, which takes place from 9 a.m. to noon, will begin in Broadway and will be followed by a picnic in the Timberville Town Park.
Visit fnfsr.org/events to register for the cleanup.
April 24: Unitarian Universalists Solar Panel Dedication
The Harrisonburg Unitarian Universalists congregation will host a solar panel dedication on April 24 at 4 p.m. in celebration of a new ground-mounted array of solar panels.
The 20 solar panels will power all the worship services and events in the congregation's Fellowship Building, according to Cathy Strickler, a congregant. The historic building that houses the congregation is located at 4101 Rawley Pike and was formerly the Dale Enterprise Schoolhouse.
The presentation will take place at the congregation and will feature Earl Zimmerman, former Eastern Mennonite University professor and advocate for religious groups who focus on environmental issues.
“He’s going to be very appropriate for the occasion with his background and his focus,” Strickler said. “[He] is about how people’s faith relates to climate action. They’re trying to increase the religious communities that are involved in climate and see it as a moral issue.”
The unveiling is open to the public, Strickler said. For more information on the event, visit huuweb.org or call 540-867-0073.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.