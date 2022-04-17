Up here, on this hill, it’s peaceful.
Birds in the trees behind Mabel Memorial Chapel sing. Robins skitter across the more-clover-than-grass lawn on the side.
The low drone of the early morning commuters along Reservoir Street breaks the silence every now and then. That is, before Pastor John Swartz breaks it for good.
“The Lord, He has risen,” he says, standing in front of a small congregation, the hands of the watch at 6:41 a.m. Sunday.
“He has risen,” comes the response. Congregants smiling, sitting on chairs of all types — metal folding, vinyl lawn and wooden desk.
Sunrise Easter service, a tradition at many churches including this one, built in 1898, before Reservoir Street, before the beeping crosswalk that occasionally cuts into the celebratory singing.
“He lives, He Lives Again,” they sing.
It echoes up here, on this hill, on Easter morning.
— Jim Sacco
