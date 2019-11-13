The 94 students and 10 teachers and staff of Eastern Mennonite Elementary School will move into their own building on Dec. 6.
The building has been renovated over the past two years, giving new life to a space known for decades as the MennoMedia building, according to a press release.
During the renovation, the kindergarten through fifth grade program was lodged within the campus’ 1964 “upper” building, where the middle and high school programs are housed at 801 Parkwood Drive.
Prior to that, the elementary program was located off-site north of the city on U.S. 11 for nine years and in the lower level of Lindale Mennonite Church for two years, where it was launched in 2005.
Many volunteer hours, donor contributions and professional services by area businesses and EMS teachers, administrators and parents are making the milestone possible. A Jan. 28 celebration and dedication for the school community and general public is planned.
On Monday, a guest panel of former students and teachers convened to remember the move of 1964.
The 1964 move of Eastern Mennonite High School was into the current building, 801 Parkwood Drive, down the hill from then-Eastern Mennonite College. The college had grown out of the original Eastern Mennonite School, founded in 1917, which grew and expanded until it was time for the high school to separate and develop its own identity.
On the day of the move, students carried bound stacks of books and walked the distance, staying in line, into the new library, where they delivered the books.
