Shannon Dycus has been promoted to Eastern Mennonite University's vice president of student affairs and dean of students, university officials announced Thursday.
Dycus has served as dean of students since July 2019. She will assume her new role and responsibilities immediately, officials said.
"The last few years in Student Life have been instructive in how we think about creating authentic learning communities," Dycus said in a statement. "I’ve had the opportunity to lead and learn in ways that enhance how we shape community at EMU. I am honored to broaden my leadership as we continue to support meaningful student experiences in the classroom and across all of our learning spaces."
University officials said Dycus will be responsible for fostering a strengthened commitment to academic success, holistic well-being and student accountability, and representing the needs of undergraduate, graduate and professional students to faculty and other administrators, parents, trustees and the community.
"Shannon is exceptionally well-equipped for this enhanced leadership role," EMU President Susan Schultz Huxman said in a statement. "I look forward to working with her to truly ‘Lead Together’ to advance our noble mission of preparing students to serve and lead in a global context and to live into our inclusive vision of opening pathways of access and achievement for all students who aspire to be unifying leaders."
Dycus will report to Huxman for consultation on and approval of divisional and strategic objectives, officials said, and she will report to the provost for consultation on and approval of personnel, budget, policies and operational matters.
Officials said Dycus’ new role and its dual reporting structure has been endorsed by EMU Provost Fred Kniss, Provost-elect Tynisha Willingham and EMU’s Executive Leadership Team. Dycus will join Willingham as co-champion of the Pathway of Achievement pillar of EMU’s new strategic plan, Pathways of Promise 2023–2028, which aims to give enhanced attention to student retention and well-being, officials said.
Dycus earned a Master of Divinity degree from Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis, Ind., and is pursuing a Doctor of Ministry in Public Theology at United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities. She holds a bachelor's degree in middle and secondary education from Butler University.
