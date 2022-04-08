An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor found six Virginia restaurants operating under some variation of the name El Charro denied 55 employees $196,350 in overtime back wages, the department announced Wednesday.
Mexican-style restaurant El Charro has two locations in Harrisonburg and one in Bridgewater. The U.S. Department of Labor also found violations at the Orange, Fredericksburg and King George locations.
The investigation also found El Charro allowed minors to work outside of legally permitted times, according to a press release.
According to a statement on El Charro’s Facebook page, the matter has been resolved “to the mutual satisfaction of all parties involved.”
“Improper reporting of how overtime was paid for salary positions and allowing teens to work longer hours than allowed by law, especially during COVID when schools were temporarily closed, became unintentional errors that we take full responsibility for,” the statement said.
It continued: “Laws and guidelines are ever changing and it is our responsibility to make sure we adhere to them. We have taken extra measures and proper training since then to avoid another occurrence. We apologize to any of our past and current employees as we do our best to be fair, not just in pay, but in what we know to be the law. We appreciate all of our staff and patrons alike.”
The Harrisonburg locations owe $82,073 in back wages to 13 employees, according to U.S. Department of Labor spokesperson Leni Fortson. El Charro in Bridgewater owes $43,372 to five employees.
Bridgewater’s El Charro also faces $2,764 in civil penalties for child labor law violations, according to Fortson.
Through an investigation, the department’s Wage and Hour Division in Richmond said El Charro violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, and also did not keep accurate records of employee hours.
There was also no Family Medical Leave Act Policy in place, according to the department’s investigation.
“As restaurants struggle to find the workers they need to remain competitive, they must remember that retaining and recruiting workers is harder for employers who fail to respect workers’ rights and pay them their full wages, and who violate labor laws in general,” Wage and Hour Division District Director Roberto Melendez said in a press release. “Employers who fall short of their obligations will be held legally accountable.”
