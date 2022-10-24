Zachary Elder has been named director of the Massanutten Regional Library, the library's board of directors announced Friday.
"We are thrilled to welcome Zach as MRL’s next leader and are excited to see what his experience and passion for libraries will bring to our system," Laura Thomas, MRL board of trustees president, said in a statement. "We are especially excited that Zach brings extensive knowledge in library management and best practices, strategic planning and community advocacy, and a strong appreciation for MRL’s accomplishments, all paired with an enthusiastic desire to support, lead, and encourage MRL staff across our seven branch locations.
He replaces Rochelle Carr, who resigned in June.
Most recently the deputy director of Chesapeake Public Library in Chesapeake, Elder brings more than 18 years of library experience and management, according to a statement from Massanutten Regional Library.
Elder has held previous library management positions at Central Library in Chesapeake and Pearl Bailey Library in Newport News, as well as academic library positions at George Washington University and Duke University.
"Additionally, Zach’s professional network with the American Library Association and Virginia Library Association will strengthen MRL’s resources as we chart the future of our regional library system," Thomas added.
Elder has master of library and information science degree from North Carolina Central University and an honors bachelor of arts degree from Ohio State University.
"I am inspired by the dedication of the MRL staff and how they provide excellent customer service, programming, and outreach services, that improve the quality of life for everyone in the Valley," Elder said in a statement. "The Shenandoah Valley may have the friendliest folks I’ve ever had the pleasure to serve, and my family and I are excited to be a part of this community.
"I am especially excited to hear from our community members, stakeholders, and officials as we craft our strategic plan and the future of our libraries together. Massanutten Regional Library continues to be the welcoming heart of the community and I will work hard to make it even more welcoming -- a place where all can come to learn, discover, create, and connect," he said.
Elder is expected to assume the role at MRL on Nov. 7.
