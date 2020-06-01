The Harriett Tubman Cultural Center will be hosting another peaceful event Friday at 6 p.m. on Court Square to give an opportunity for local elected officials and members of law enforcement and the judicial system to answer the public’s questions about police brutality and national events, such as the death of George Floyd.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.
— Staff Reports
