If there’s one thing Emily Dennis loves more than Elkton, it’s being a part of the quaint town’s revitalization with her business, HenHouse Shoppe.
Although her husband, Joseph Dennis, was not born and raised in Elkton, he became just as invested as his wife to be a part of the town’s growth.
“We have seen so many businesses in Elkton thrive, and we wanted to be a part of it,” Emily Dennis said. “He, as much as me, have wanted to see Elkton be revitalized like it is now.”
Dennis, 34, opened the clothing store with her husband in June, but it isn’t the first time she has run a business.
Dennis has an online boutique, which also sells clothing.
“I have always loved fashion and clothing and had a desire to own my own business and give back to people,” she said.
After having the online boutique running for years, she decided it was time to take the plunge.
“We just went for it,” she said. “Our friends bought the space and offered it to us, so we took it and renovated it.”
The shop is located at 212 W. Spotswood Ave.
Although renovations weren’t always an easy task, it was worth it in the end because Dennis could finally give portions of monthly sales to single moms in need.
“I was once a single mom, and so I knew I wanted to have something called HenHouse some day for women and single moms,” she said, adding that the store name derived from her maiden name, Hensley.
Although Dennis is not a single mom now, she said becoming a mother changes your life forever.
In December 2018, she said, she sponsored a local single mom who her and her husband knew from church.
“We gifted her money and a box with a new outfit in it,” she said.
In 2019, she hosted a night for 10 single moms at the HenHouse Shoppe where there was a dinner and each mom was sponsored by someone in the community and received $100 to shop at the store.
“My husband was raised by a single mom so it’s a thing that really is near and dear to my heart,” she said.
Dennis said opening a shop can be difficult because it makes one vulnerable.
“Opening a business can be a blessing and a curse because you get to rely on your community, but you also have to trust that you can rely on them,” she said. “Elkton has been such a blessing because they got behind me and have been so supportive with my business.”
Because of Elkton residents’ support, Dennis said she could see herself opening up another business.
“I’d love for this to become a brand and be able to open in more locations and be a part of even more communities,” she said. “It’s been a great experience so far, and I’m looking forward to what the future will hold and finding more ways to give back.”
