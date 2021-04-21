Prosecutors dismissed an embezzlement charge against the former owner of Jess’ Lunch No. 2 during a hearing in Rockingham County General District Court on Monday.
In August, the Harrisonburg Treasurer’s Office accused Cynthia Floros of failing to pay between $20,000 and $30,000 in meals taxes.
It’s unclear why the charge was dropped, but it could be reinstated in the future.
Floros was also charged on July 24, 2019, in Rockingham County General District Court with failing to pay meals taxes for a portion of 2019 and failing to pay the local license tax. The restaurant was served with the warrant on Sept. 19, 2019, and Floros was ordered to appear in court.
Those charges remain. She’s due in general district court on those charges on May 3.
In October, Floros was evicted under an unlawful detainer on behalf of John Flora of the Gus Floros Trust, according to documents posted to the restaurant’s front entrance.
The site of Jess’ Lunch No. 2, at 1746 E. Market St., was sold by Floros Gus G Trustee to Adaugeo Development LLC in February for $950,000, according to Harrisonburg real estate records.
Jess’ Lunch No. 2 opened in July 2003 and, before its closure, operated under separate management from Jess’ Lunch downtown and the still-operating Lil Gus’s in Grottoes.
In March 2019, Floros was also ordered to pay the town of Broadway $5,750.71 after a judge issued a default judgment. In addition, she was ordered to pay attorneys’ fees, $738, and 6% interest on the outstanding balance.
(0) comments
