Hanging over Hannah Leaman’s shoulders, the stole stood out against the uniform blue of her graduation gown.
There it was, gold, some reds and other delicate colors, all in various shapes and designs reminiscent of the Far East. It was a fitting addition on graduation day from Eastern Mennonite University of the future math teacher at Harrisonburg High School. As part of her cross cultural program at EMU, she made a trek to Thailand.
There, she learned about Eastern culture, its religions and delved a bit into Thai cooking. It was the weather — a warm, sunny, at-times humid climate — that Leaman, of Bakersfield, Calif., found to be in her wheelhouse as well.
“That is what I appreciate,” she said with a laugh. “And what I’m used to.”
Sunday’s graduation weather with a gray, cloud-filled sky and temperatures hovering around the mid-40s wasn’t ideal for Leaman, but that didn’t keep the small campus outside of downtown Harrisonburg from becoming a pedestrian- and vehicle-snarled city unto itself.
The epicenter was a large white tent, a stage on its east end and rows of chairs filling in to the west. It was there the graduates walked after exiting Lehman Auditorium. Under that tent, Eastern Mennonite University handed out 407 degrees — 260 undergrads, 92 master’s, 54 graduate certificates and one doctorate.
That number did not include Bryan Stevenson, renowned social justice activist and founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, who was the commencement speaker and was awarded the second honorary doctorate in EMU’s 104-year history. The university’s inaugural honorary doctorate was given to alumna and 2011 Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee during the 2018 commencement ceremonies.
“Until we tell the truth, we deny ourselves the beauty of doing justice,” Stevenson said during his commencement address. “Stay hopeful; your hope is key to your capacity to do justice.”
The end of his speech was met with applause from guests and students, among them Leaman, who will begin her career teaching math at Harrisonburg High School in the fall.
“From the beginning, I have always been interested in math,” she said. “I’ve been fairly good at math since the beginning, but particularly helping people with math.”
She leaves EMU as a record-breaking member of the school’s codebreaking team that won the Kryptos Challenge — an international contest centered around the breaking of ciphers — in 2020 and 2022 and finished second in 2019. Leaman was also awarded the Outstanding Senior in Mathematics Award.
A fitting end for the 21-year-old named a Teacher Of Promise before starting her career a mere 3.6 miles from where her college days ended, even if the local climate might not agree with her.
“Short answer: no,” she said with a grin. “I did see my first falling snow here. I’m going to have to get used to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.