Eastern Mennonite University announced alumni who will be honored homecoming weekend Oct. 16-18. Among them is the university's young alum of the year, Lybov Slashcheva, a graduate of the Class of 2011.
Slashcheva bikes to work year-round, whether in rain, sun, sleet, snow, or ice: and the latter three are pretty common in Rochester, Minnesota. While she calls cycling a "cherished practice" developed during her time on the EMU campus, Slashcheva notes that "Iowa and Minnesota winters have expanded my gear to include studded snow tires, handlebar mittens, and ski goggles," according to a press release.
Her devotion and perseverance in biking are qualities also apparent in her professional path: a practicing dentist since the age of 23.
Slashcheva works with the nonprofit Apple Tree Dental as a specialist in public health and special needs and geriatric patients. She also works as a research collaborator with the Mayo Clinic's departments of dental specialties and health sciences research in Rochester, and holds leadership positions in the American Public Health Association, the American Academy of Developmental Medicine and Dentistry, the Mennonite Healthcare Fellowship, and the Center for Sustainable Climate Solutions.
In honor of her achievements and service work, Slashcheva is the 2020 recipient of Eastern Mennonite University's Outstanding Young Alum award.
"The times I feel most alive would have to be instances where I am able to work with others to creatively consider a challenge -- clinical, organizational, or personal -- and develop a uniquely-suited solution," she said in a press release.
Slashcheva has always been driven to achieve, achieve early, and achieve across a diverse array of interests. She speaks three languages -- English, Russian and Spanish -- plays the flute, holds an amateur radio license, and has won more awards and scholarships than can be listed.
She said her parents "had the confidence that I would work hard and jump through all the hoops" of such a rigorous field as dentistry, despite the fact that most of her female immigrant peers didn't plan on pursuing education to that extent. Slashcheva came to the U.S. from Kazakhstan with her parents at the age of 5, which she says set her up for a unique perspective on life.
"Perhaps because of my early experience of being an immigrant -- interpreting for my parents, co-navigating complex adult systems with them, and experiencing their strong work ethic -- each new opportunity has looked more exciting than intimidating," Slashcheva said. She enrolled at EMU after graduating from Turner Ashby High School at age 16, and finished her undergraduate degree in biology just two and a half years later.
After a four-month service term in Latin America, she earned a doctor of dental surgery degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, followed by a master's in dental public health and a number of graduate certificates from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry.
The other two alumni recipients are Alum of the Year Luke Gascho, Class of -19'74 and Distinguished Service Award recipients Susan and Stan Godshall, both 1965 graduates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.