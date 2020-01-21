Jason Good has always wanted to return and work at his alma mater, Eastern Mennonite University. He was able to work there for 10 years after attending the university as an undergraduate student before working for a few years at James Madison University.
But he always had his eye on coming back to EMU.
"EMU has always been an important part of my life," Good said. "I've had an eye on a position like this, and when it opened up I was very eager to come back."
Good has been appointed vice president for innovation and student recruitment, effective Monday. Good comes most recently from a senior sales position at CT Assist, a Harrisonburg-based health care staffing company.
Good brings expertise and success in recruitment, retention, financial aid, budget management, collaborative decision-making, and entrepreneurial educational programming, according to a press release. He’s also worked in administration, admissions, athletics, cross-cultural programming and in a variety of teaching roles at the higher education level.
“Jason’s unique academic and administrative experience in higher education, coupled with his proven entrepreneurial capabilities, will help us as we strive to live fully into our mission and vision here at EMU,” President Susan Schultz Huxman said in the press release.
In his new role, Good will be responsible for working with the president on forging innovative private and public partnerships to enhance student learning and opportunity, the release says.
"The No. 1 goal is enrollment increasing ... and not just through traditional methods," Good said. He added that he will begin by looking at the programs offered and how those can be tailored to fit the needs of nontraditional students, such as people already in the workforce.
In addition, the release says, he will collaborate with the provost and vice president of advancement to launch and fund new innovative programming at EMU. As importantly, the release says, he will develop a comprehensive student recruitment model that brings undergraduate, graduate and pre-graduate recruitment under one roof, a model that Huxman says is “critical in today’s professional student recruitment world.”
Good also will provide oversight of the admissions and marketing and communication departments.
"The university already has a lot of resources, faculty expertise and the legacy of programs unique to EMU," Good said.
As director of the Study Abroad program at James Madison from 2015-19, the release says, Good oversaw 90 faculty-led study abroad programs. The release says he established eight new international for-credit internship programs, targeted outreach to incoming transfer students, and developed an incoming first-year study abroad program.
Good has also held several roles at EMU, the release says. From 2013-15, he was director of admissions, leading the university to two of the strongest enrollment years in recent history. He has also been director of retention and associate director of admissions, in addition to other involvements as a graduate and undergraduate adjunct faculty member, head soccer coach and cross-cultural faculty leader.
