Eastern Mennonite University and Blue Ridge Community College announced Thursday that they were following other colleges and universities in the area by suspending in-person classes and setting a plan for getting classes online.
In response to the international outbreak of COVID-19, area schools have taken the precaution of canceling classes. Many of the colleges and universities are on spring break or are coming off of it, which creates a more heightened concern as students have been traveling nationally and internationally.
James Madison University and Bridgewater College made their announcements on Wednesday. EMU and BRCC were quick to follow suit Thursday.
BRCC is canceling classes on Monday and Tuesday. The campus will be open both days, and personnel should report as usual.
Beginning Wednesday, most BRCC classes will move to online instruction and remain online through April 4. Personnel should maintain their regular work schedules unless otherwise notified, according to a press release.
There are some classes that will be much more difficult to get online, and spokesperson Bridget Baylor said there are still a lot of unknowns about what to do about them.
For classes with content that cannot be delivered online, faculty members will be in communication regarding how those courses will meet.
The college itself will remain open and continue to offer student services. The library, rec center and offices will be open.
All college events and events hosted at BRCC facilities are canceled or postponed through April 4.
On April 4, Baylor said, the college will release more information about the rest of the semester. More information could come before that, but it will depend on the virus and how it spreads.
Eastern Mennonite University has developed a plan to protect the health of its campus community, according to a press release. The following measures will be implemented immediately through April 3, the press release says.
All public events and public access to activities on campus have been canceled through April 3.
Essential guests will be asked to sign in upon entering campus.
Classes are canceled Friday and Monday in preparation for online instruction. The university will move to online instruction Tuesday and will continue through April 3. Some courses, including clinicals and off-campus learning placements, will continue until further notice.
At this time EMU does not encourage students to move out of the residence halls, except for those who are immuno-compromised or have other reasons for needing to return home, the press release says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.