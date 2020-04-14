With help from rallying donors across all 50 states and an impromptu head-shaving challenge, EMU’s fourth annual LovEMU Giving Day on Wednesday raised a record $214,683 from 732 gifts, according to a press release.
This amount is an increase of nearly $100,000 over the 2019 total.
The press release says the historic day was a surprising and uplifting result at a time when many other university fundraising events are being cautiously rescheduled or even canceled. Much of the event’s momentum in past years carried over from on-campus activities, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed outreach in the digital space to an audience ready to respond.
Royals supporters were equally as generous with their time and energy, sharing videos and photos online and sending love to EMU in a way “that made the day feel inclusive in a way it’s never been before,” said Braydon Hoover, director of development and annual giving and chair of the event committee. “We truly are one big family.”
“Our theme this year was ‘Show Up for EMU’ and that happened in a big way at a hugely important time for all of us,” said Kirk Shisler, vice president for advancement. “LovEMU Day brought us together in a way that no other event could."
The 24-hour outpouring of support began even before Wednesday and stretched into Thursday morning, with more donations accumulating even on Monday.
Target goals on the challenges were met quickly, with tallies eventually far exceeding the goals.
Other highlights of 2020 LovEMU Day:
- Raising $53,253 for the Emergency Student Compassion Fund
- Raising $146,981 for the UFund for Resilience
- Unlocking $70,000 in challenge match funds
- Winning the 50-state challenge
- Helping the education program, women's volleyball team, and the Black Student Alliance to win $1,000 each
