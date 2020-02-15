For the past 10 years, the Center for Interfaith Engagement at Eastern Mennonite University has worked toward a goal of equipping students to relate to others across differing faiths.
Since 2010, CIE has worked to build inter-religious and intercultural understanding, knowledge and friendship, according to a press release.
Its impacts stretch from campus — with undergraduate and graduate courses taught by visiting scholars and the implementation of a new interfaith minor, among many other activities — to the Shenandoah Valley community to other regions of the United States and countries of the Middle East.
Although the Center began 10 years ago, the research and inquires into whether such an organization would be beneficial to EMU, the community and beyond began earlier, said director Tim Seidel.
“There at the beginning of those feasibility studies that began in 2008 to figure out the needs, EMU was positioned to engage in those conversations of peace building and social change,” Seidel said.
During the last 10 years, the Center for Interfaith Engagement has reached students and beyond in a number of ways, but more prominent of those efforts have been in bringing scholars from all over the world to teach at EMU.
Among those scholars was the successful application for and hosting of EMU’s first Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence, Professor Syafaatun Almirzanah, of State Islamic University Sunan Kalijaga.
In addition, co-sponsorship of Shia Muslim-Mennonite Christian dialogue, the seventh of its kind over the past 16 years, has brought together Shi’a Muslim scholars from Qom, Iran, and Mennonite scholars from Canada and the U.S. — including EMU professor Peter Dula.
Among the Center’s additional accomplishments are the founding and ongoing support of a summer interfaith peace camp for children, a model that has been shared with other communities seeking similar educational interactions. And a 2014 cross-cultural trip to Iran for undergraduate and graduate students, a collaboration of EMU, Canadian Mennonite University, and the Imam Khomeini Education and Research Institute in Qom.
With so much to look back on for the Center of Interfaith Engagement at EMU, Seidel said that looking to the future will be grounded in the Center’s mission.
“We’re always finding opportunities to get our students on campus engaged, whether they’re from a Christian background, which a good portion of our campus community is, or a non-Christian background, exposing them to those experiences really builds students, faculty and staff’s interfaith capacity,” Seidel said.
And that’s really at the heart of the what the Center is all about, no matter what career or job you have, an ability to relate to people of different faiths, backgrounds, ethnicity and nationalities is a necessary skill.
“We want to prepare leaders to be change-makers,” Seidel said.
An upcoming event being held at the Center will take place on March 18.
Saher Selod, Associate Professor of Sociology at Simmons University, will share on “Forever Suspect: Racialized Surveillance of Muslim Americans in the War on Terror,” at 4 p.m. at EMU, in the Suter Science Center room 106.
