Eastern Mennonite University has announced the retirement of Herm, the school’s mascot, effective at the end of the 2019-20 academic year, according to a press release.
Known less by his official moniker of Herm the Fourth, Herm is completing his 22nd year as the biggest fan and cheerleader of the EMU Royals, the press release says.
“It has been a great honor to serve the EMU community for the past 22 years,” the silent Herm wrote in his resignation letter, according to the press release. “I will always cherish my time here, cheering on our Royals athletic teams, supporting this community’s amazing events, and frolicking on this beautiful campus.”
Lauren Jefferson, a spokesperson for EMU speaking on behalf of Herm, said that his origin story at EMU is a bit mysterious. Records show a few predecessors to the current Herm, and former director of alumni relations Janet Stutzman initially recruited Herm from the Land of the Blue Lions in 1998.
The general public knows Herm from EMU sporting events, but he has also spread cheer and community, spirit and smiles at other EMU events such as homecoming, LovEMU Day, new student orientation and residence life events, the press release says.
“Herm loves people and especially people in the EMU community, which pretty much means anyone he’s around even when he’s off-campus and out on the town,” Jefferson said. “He’s always ready to do a dance, give a high-five or pose for a photo. That hardly seemed like work to Herm.”
When Jefferson asked Herm if he had a favorite memory from his time as the school’s mascot, he just shakes his head, indicating that he can’t decide. But one memory that must stick out is the men’s basketball season in 2009-10 and its 23-point win over No. 1 Randolph-Macon and then the NCAA tournament home game.
Jefferson said that although Herm loves EMU and his Royals family, he just thinks it’s the right time to pass the next generation with the speed, agility and technological savvy of youth.
“EMU is still looking for the right blue lion, but Herm apparently has sources that have told him there are some good ones out there and that the pick of the litter is just waiting to be selected to carry on the tradition of Royal Pride,” Jefferson said.
A nationwide search for the next mascot has already begun, with an anticipated start date of fall 2020. EMU officials plan to extend an invitation to Herm to meet the new member of the Royals pride at a “passing of the torch” ceremony, the press release says.
Herm will continue with his regular duties through June, with his final months also featuring a virtual appreciation tour on EMU social media accounts, the release says. After that, Herm doesn’t have any plans other than to “take a hike in the Blue Ridge Mountains and hopefully enjoy some beach somewhere.” He also didn’t rule out taking up residence at any retirement communities in the area.
