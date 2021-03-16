Lawyer and human rights activist Najla El Mangoush has been named foreign minister of Libya, according to a press release. She is a 2015 graduate of Eastern Mennonite University’s Center for Justice and Peacebuilding, the press release says.
“The CJP community is proud that Najla’s gifts and talents have been recognized. We are happy to support her in any way possible as she takes on this challenging role in rebuilding the country she loves,” Jayne Docherty, executive director of the center, said in the release.
The appointment was announced March 10 as Libya’s parliament endorsed a new unified government, the release says. She joins four other women in the Cabinet, including the justice minister, according to the press release.
At EMU, she studied the intersection of restorative justice with the traditional Solha process, the release says. Her adviser was Howard Zehr, in one of his final advising roles before retirement, the release says.
Najla also became a certified trainer with the Strategies for Trauma Awareness and Resilience program, according to the release.
— Staff Report
