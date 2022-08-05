Eastern Mennonite University has been awarded a grant of $998,606 from Lilly Endowment Inc. to support Eastern Mennonite Seminary’s development of a new interdisciplinary pastoral leadership institute that will offer workshops, courses and trainings on conflict transformation, according to a press release. The institute opens this fall, the press release says.
“In recent years, we’ve heard an urgent call from pastors and lay leaders for help in equipping them towards embodying a transformative vision for conflict,” the Rev. Sarah Bixler, associate dean of the seminary, said in the press release. “In collaboration with the university’s renowned Center for Justice and Peacebuilding, programming through The Penuel Project will offer pastors robust frameworks for understanding conflict, practical skills in peacebuilding and conflict transformation, and a biblical and theological vision for wise responses.”
According to the press release, the Penuel Project is funded through Lilly Endowment’s Pathways for Tomorrow Initiative, a three-phase initiative designed to help theological schools across the U.S. and Canada respond to the most pressing challenges they face in preparing pastoral leaders for today and the future.
The Penuel Project gets its name from the biblical story set near Penuel.
“This grant gives EMS substantial resources to offer cutting-edge programs at the intersection of conflict transformation and theological education,” Bixler said in the press release. “This will be transformative for EMS and the pastoral leaders we serve. I think the Penuel Project represents the best of Anabaptist Mennonite education: learning together how to embody peace theology in the midst of practice, with special attention to how God is forming leaders and their communities through scripture and theological reflection.”
According to the press release, the institute will integrate personal spiritual formation, biblical and theological frameworks and conflict transformation skills. According to the press release, training will become available in a variety of formats: online digital content, regional on-site trainings, workshops, new seminary courses and weeklong leadership institutes in Harrisonburg.
The grant builds on momentum from the graduate certificate in faith-based peacebuilding, a new seminary program beginning this fall in cooperation with CJP, the press release says.
According to the press release, Eastern Mennonite University is one of 105 theological schools receiving phase two grants. Together they represent the broad diversity of Christianity in the U.S. and Canada
