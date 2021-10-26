Eastern Mennonite University’s Teacher Education Program was one of 26 education providers from 17 states and the United Arab Emirates to win recognition for its continuous improvement in preparing teachers and other educators, according to a press release.
The honor, titled the Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement, is given by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation.
Earlier this year, CAEP awarded EMU’s program full accreditation with no stipulations or areas of improvement. That status qualified the program for the award, the press release says.
“We are delighted to receive this recognition,” said Cathy Smeltzer Erb, director of the undergraduate teacher education program, according to the press release. “Our faculty and staff are extraordinarily dedicated to high standards of preparedness in our graduates. This recognition is a reflection of our commitment to excellence through data-driven results and an attitude of continuous improvement that prepares our candidates to positively impact their P-12 learners.”
Frank Murray was the founding president of Teacher Education Accreditation Council, served as chair of the board for TEAC, and was an initial member of the CAEP board of directors, according to the press release. CAEP was created by the consolidation of the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education and TEAC, the press release says.
The Murray recognition began in 2019, and this year includes programs at small, large, public, private, faith-based, and historically minority serving universities, the press release says.
CAEP accreditation serves the dual purposes of accountability and continuous improvement, the press release says. According to the press release, 423 educator preparation providers in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, have been accredited under the CAEP standards.
The CAEP accreditation process evaluates the performance of providers and focuses particularly on whether candidates will be prepared, by completion, for the challenging responsibilities that educators face in America’s classrooms, the press release says.
Approximately 700 educator preparation providers participate in the CAEP Accreditation system, including many previously accredited through former standards, the press release says. CAEP is the only educator preparation provider recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation, the press release says.
