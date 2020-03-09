Everybody stopped to smile at Cree Miller Yoder, the 6-year-old kneeling on the ground, Sharpie in hand who scrawled on a piece of yellow poster board.
“Equality for girls,” she slowly wrote.
Before they picked up their signs, before they walked down Harrisonburg’s Main Street and before they gathered around Court Square to hear speakers, participants in Saturday’s fourth annual International Women’s Day March met in front of City Hall to laugh, smile and watch Cree put her thoughts onto poster board.
Adults were also doing some inking, signing a large banner that read “Legalize Equality” that was heading down to Sunday’s march in Richmond.
Holly Huddle, of Woodstock, pointed toward the banner and encouraged everybody to sign their name and take a button. This march, she said, was personal.
“Fifty-five,” she responded when asked her age. “I was born 45 years after women got the right to vote.”
For her, it’s simple.
In the Constitution, she said, women aren’t written in.
“We were intentionally left out,” Huddle said. “A lot of people think the 14th Amendment should cover our rights, like the right to vote. However, it didn’t, because when the 14th Amendment went in, if it had covered them, we wouldn’t have needed the 19th Amendment.”
It the simplest of terms, the 14th Amendment granted citizenship and equal civil rights to all citizens — including former slaves — and was passed during the Reconstruction era. The 19th Amendment expanded voting rights to women as a result of the decades-long suffragette movement.
Huddle said there’s still work to do and Paula Campbell, who turned 69 on Sunday, agreed.
“Well, I thought it was done a long time ago,” she said as she stood next to her 17-year-old granddaughter, Willa Hickman. “But, apparently, it’s not. So we have to keep on with this, equal rights for everybody, you know.”
The fight for equality is “significant,” said Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed, who joined the crowd outside City Hall. As the first woman of color to serve on City Council, she introduced a resolution last year in support of the Equal Rights Amendment. The resolution passed with unanimous backing from council and urged Virginia to pass the ERA. The state did in January, becoming the 38th to do so and setting up an expected legal battle to codify it into the United States Constitution since Congress set a ratification deadline of 1979 before extending it to 1982.
The amendment declares that “equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any State on account of sex.”
“It shows that, as women, we still have a long way to go with equality,” Reed said. “We’re still making less than men. We’re still fighting.”
According to 2019 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, men make more money than women in the workplace from the start, earning a median income of $26,052 yearly from age 16 to 19 compared to $22,724 for women in the same age range. The same statistics show that, on average, women cap their yearly earnings between the ages of 55 and 64, their median income at $46,540 — a figure that men surpass, on average, in the 35-44 age range at $57,842.
It’s why Hickman was there, she said, with her grandmother, making the short trip from Verona. As she held a cardboard sign with a photo of Princess Leia Organa — the Star Wars character played by the late Carrie Fisher — with her hair done in the signature side-buns worn by Fisher in the original 1977 release, she asked people who didn’t understand why she was at the march to Google as much information as they could about the fight for equality.
Campbell nodded in agreement.
“This is the way to do it,” Campbell said. “We’ve got to do this. We’ve got to stand up and do something.”
Finally, it was time to march. Two Harrisonburg police cruisers lit their flashers and pulled out onto Main Street. The group, holding their signs up and unfurling banners, slowly made its way toward the sidewalk.
“I tell younger women, and they can’t believe we still have to fight for our equal rights,” Reed said. “[When City Council passed the resolution] we had women in that chamber who had been fighting for equal rights since the [1970s] and they were telling stories about how it’s amazing that we are still talking about this issue.
“Yes, we’re tired. But we can’t give up, we have to keep fighting for it.”
And at 10:23 a.m. Saturday, Cree Miller Yoder picked up her handmade sign and turned north onto Main Street.
Court Square waited.
