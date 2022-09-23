Visitors can now pass through a red door in downtown Harrisonburg into a world of pure imagination.
No chocolate factory, the sprawling, black corridors that stretch just beyond a cheerful, corporate-looking waiting area lead to adventures untold, each hidden behind a different door at Escapism Escape Rooms, a new business that opened June 19.
With an ocean of golden curls, a smiling Suzanne Dupuis — who owns the business along with stolid fiancé Sam Lambert — brings whimsy to the attraction, which combines imagination and smarts to challenge groups of adults to “escape” from a locked room by solving a variety of puzzles in a certain sequence.
“We knew that in downtown Harrisonburg, there’s nothing to do with [a few exceptions],” said Lambert, who grew up working for his parents at the L & S Diner. “Other than that, there was really no activity-based venue.”
Nestled between Wonder Skate Shop and clothing store Water Street Vintage and Bohemian at 29 W. Water St., Escapism occupies the former offices of Digico – a Charlottesville-based video production company. The large space is capable of housing five escape room experiences at one time, the owners said.
Not just a “room,” each of the four scenarios to choose from at Escapism transports challengers through sight, smell, sound and touch in a new world — from a creepy carnival to a government laboratory to a lunar module and much more, stretching beyond just four walls to lead participants through hidden passages and secret rooms.
Requiring multiple perspectives, creative thinking, communication and problem-solving, Escapism’s escape rooms — like “Shot Caller,” a prison break experience — are anything but a no-brainer. Three of the rooms must be completed in under 60 minutes as part of intense scenarios, like escaping from death row in the case of Shot Caller or disarming a bomb in a forthcoming experience called Toxic Escape.
The rooms at Escapism are one-of-a-kind, designed by Dupuis, a former school administrator, and Lambert, who worked as a mechanical engineer with a nuclear technology specialty for the U.S. Navy for six years, he said.
“We sat down with a big sketch pad and essentially created every room from scratch, every puzzle from scratch,” Lambert said.
They take months to develop and build, Lambert said. Each escape room is like an enclosed movie set, with fabricated spaces made to look like bedrooms or offices inside spaces outfitted with fans, speakers and lighting to make them feel like outdoor spaces and complicated locking mechanisms and sensors.
“Sometimes, I have no idea where the end is going to be,” Lambert said. “I had no idea what the end puzzle or the end was going to be. We just knew you had to come out of the door.”
Temporarily closed for some permitting needs, Three Nights of Terror, a horror-themed escape room, has a 90-minute time limit. It also features a high-tech locking system with unique sensors that work through touch, temperature or sound level to complete challenges within the rooms — what Lambert said is known as a “third generation” escape room.
Hoping to have two more rooms open by the end of the year, right now, the only option that’s open at Escapism is Shot Caller, which has a difficulty rating of 4 out of 5 and is suitable for groups of four to six people, according to its website. The owners said it’s already a fan favorite.
“The pressure is on to make sure this room lives up to that standard,” Lambert said.
In the escape room industry, Lambert said, it’s common for businesses to simply buy ideas online and pay to have pre-fabricated concepts installed in their space. The drawback, Lambert said, is sometimes ideas get repeated or can get stale quickly.
Lambert said Escapism’s rooms are designed so they won’t change as often. But he argued visitors will not be bored with the rooms because so many come from out of town, the rooms are immersive and challenging, and not every group completes the room, as evidenced by pictures on Escapism’s social media accounts of teams holding signs with funny comments like “death row here we come.”
Having worked as an educator for two decades, Dupuis said she was working as a school principal in Page County when she decided she wanted a career change.
Enthusiastic about solving all kinds of puzzles — from Sudoku, to crosswords — Dupuis said she and Lambert are also big fans of escape rooms.
“I like the challenge of solving something,” Dupuis said.
The couple said they wanted to bring another attraction to downtown Harrisonburg, adding to the activities available. Dupuis said she felt like there was plenty of shopping, bars and restaurants, but not many activity-based venues.
The owners said they’re excited to join Ruby’s Arcade, the central Branch of the Massanutten Regional Library, Court Square Theater and the Explore More Discovery Museum as rainy-day activities, corporate teambuilding and birthday party-type events in downtown.
“We wanted to be part of a destination, not the destination,” Lambert said. “It made sense to be in downtown Harrisonburg.”
