It’s an expectation for Hiwot Collins-Moore, 14, when it comes to attending the Ethiopian Heritage and Culture Camp every year, said her parents, Steve Moore and Jessica Collins.
“She shows up and sees kids she sees once a year, and instantly walks away from us and goes to [them],” Moore said, laughing.
The camp, which was started in 2009 by Clifton resident Mekdes Bekele, is a way Ethiopian children and their parents can come together and support one another while embracing Ethiopian heritage. After two years of a virtual camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s is at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.
With a mission of keeping children connected to their heritage, the four-day camp, which began Thursday, includes art activities, dance workshops and a traditional Ethiopian banquet.
“It’s a ritual I look forward to,” said Hiwot, of Johnson City, N.Y.
Collins said it’s “amazing” to see her daughter in action, learning and understanding her culture. Most of the camp’s families are white parents with Black children, she said, and the organizers keep that in mind.
She said the family-like atmosphere created a space to share experiences, and organizers are adaptive to challenges that may arise by, for example, creating a class on preserving Ethiopian hairstyles.
“It introduces us to ideas and makes us dig deeper into our real lives,” she said.
The camp’s central location brings families from across the nation to participate, Bekele said.
Dylan Conger, of Takoma Park, Md., said the camp has been fantastic for her family, with her 16-year-old son Leo and her 14-year-old daughter, Ejigayehu.
She said the camp focuses on the whole family and immerses them in Ethiopian heritage by teaching about the culture and language.
“I love watching my kids connect with kids with similar identities,” Conger said.
Safiya Stimely, 17, of Linthicum, Md., has attended camp since it started 14 years ago. As an adopted child, she’s typically the odd one out, she said. But at camp, she’s embraced, and being an adopted child is “normalized,” she said.
“Coming to culture camp is like coming back for a family reunion,” she said. “They know what it’s like and how it feels, and I can see my best friends again.”
