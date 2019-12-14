The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA spent 2019 focusing on saving as many animals as possible. And as the end of the year approaches, there is a lot to celebrate.
Staff and volunteers at the SPCA have spent the year implementing new practices and policies to increase their life-saving efforts.
In fact, the R-H SPCA is on track to create 1,000 more positive outcomes for animals this year. These outcomes include adoption, transferring to partnering rescues and reuniting lost pets with their owners.
This increase in positive outcomes is accompanied by a decrease of over 50% in the shelter’s euthanasia rate compared to 2018. The SPCA has transferred four times as many cats to other facilities and the adoption readiness initiative has resulted in two times as many cat adoptions compared to last year.
“We have been working very hard to create positive outcomes for the animals that come into our care,” said Executive Director Huck Nawaz. “With an increase of over 400 more felines this year, it has not been easy. I am very proud of our team and happy to share that we have increased our live release for cats from 32 to 73% percent.”
Cat overpopulation remains a very real concern in the community. While the R-H SPCA has been able to save 700 more cats so far this year, it continues to receive them at a staggering rate of nearly 40 per week on average. The community’s help is requested in addressing the feline overpopulation crisis.
The organization’s year-end fund drive aims to raise $50,000 to fund programming needed to support the efforts to implement a life-saving model for cats.
“It has been a transitional and transformational year at the R-H SPCA,” said SPCA Board President Darnice Pettigrew. “Our implementation of a life-saving model for our community is evident in the 50% decrease in euthanasia as of end of November.”
