Familiar topics facing Harrisonburg — including affordable housing and pay for police officers — took center stage when candidates for City Council met for a forum Wednesday.
The five candidates sat under the dim lights of Court Square Theater in downtown and gave their take in the event co-hosted by the Madison Center for Civic Engagement and Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition.
Kara Dillard, interim director of the Madison Center, moderated the forum alongside Shirin Zia Faqiri and Kayla Brown, reporters from The Breeze.
Democratic candidates Dany Fleming and Monica Robinson and independent candidates Rick Nagel and Marshall Orenic are running for two spots on City Council in the general election.
Democratic incumbent Chris Jones is running unopposed in a special election to fill the remainder of former council member George Hirschmann’s term.
All five candidates will be on the ballot Election Day, which is Nov. 8.
The conversation kicked off with the topic of affordable housing.
Orenic asked Jones why City Council hasn’t built on 10 parcels of land the city purchased in 2018 as a part of the comprehensive plan.
Jones said that is out of council’s hands, as the private sector decides when to start building.
He said council could create incentives to motivate developers to make an investment. Jones also said several projects have been approved by council but are waiting development.
Nagel said the city should lower barriers for developers to build in Harrisonburg.
“The developers I talked to are burdened,” Nagel said. “The cost is so prohibitive, they don’t want to build in the city — and when they do decide to build, they are nitpicked by the office of community development.”
Crime was also discussed.
Moderators said the city’s seen a recent spike in crime and asked candidates if they think officers are equipped to handle it.
All the candidates said Harrisonburg’s officers are underpaid.
Nagel, a former police officer, said an officer’s salary in Bridgewater is higher than in Harrisonburg. Nagel said the city should cast the net far and wide to search for the best officers, as well as create an environment that will make them want to come here.
Fleming said officers are also community members, and while raising pay is important, so is creating affordable housing for new officers.
Robinson said Black and brown communities tend to be hesitant to involve themselves with an agency that has historically harmed them. Robinson said the city needs to fight this “bad officer” stigma.
“What we need to focus on here in the city is building mutual trust between police agencies and communities,” Robinson said. “That’s the most effective way of keeping crime to a minimum.”
On the topic of transportation, Jones said workforce in that department has dwindled since the pandemic.
Fleming said making the city more bicycle- and pedestrian-accessible might reduce traffic.
Jones and Orenic said working with county partners could create better transportation in the city.
All candidates said they would be open to spending money on transportation if it meant more expansive bus routes.
When asked about economic development, Robinson said Harrisonburg needs to market itself as a welcoming place for outside businesses.
Fleming said the most common needs he hears from local employers is housing, transportation and day care. If the city works to resolve those issues, he said, more jobs will come to Harrisonburg.
The last question asked candidates what efforts they plan to make in clean energy for the city.
“We’re actually the leading solar city in Virginia,” Fleming said. “Now, it’s about 3% of what we produce. That’s not enough. But right now, we are the leading energy clean energy producer in Virginia as a percent.”
Fleming said a few places across the city have solar power, such as Bluestone Elementary School. The next step, Fleming said, would be other city buildings.
Orenic said federal tax rebates on solar panels are helpful and suggested a similar local incentive.
Robinson said the city needs to start producing its own renewable energy, so it can lessen ties with Dominion Energy, which the city has a contract with until 2031.
The general and special elections are on Nov. 8, and polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Also on the ballot for city voters is the 6th Congressional District seat and three School Board Seats.
