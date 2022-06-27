BRIDGEWATER — Rachel Bergh and her family continue to hold hope that justice can be brought in the case of her daughter, Kelly Bergh Dove, who was abducted in Harrisonburg 40 years ago.
“We really miss her,” Bergh said during a remembrance event at Bridgewater’s Wildwood Park on Saturday. “I have her picture in every corner of my house.”
On June 18, 1982, Dove disappeared while working her shift at the old Imperial gas station on South Main Street in Harrisonburg. She was 20.
The Harrisonburg Police Department classified Dove’s disappearance as an abduction. The case remains unsolved, and Dove was declared legally dead in 1989.
“I would love to have closure, to bury her with respect,” Bergh said.
Police have released one of Dove’s phone calls she made to 911 moments before she disappeared.
In one of the calls, made in the early morning hours of June 18, 1982, Dove said a man, who was improperly dressed, was harassing her.
“I just had an obscene phone call,” Dove said, according to the tape released by HPD. “This guy came in earlier, and he was kind of dressed improperly but I kind of ignored him. I think it was that guy because he just drove through the parking lot for a few seconds before I got the call.
“Could, you know, have somebody come keep an eye on me?” she said.
Before the recording ends, the dispatcher confirms the gas station’s location with Dove.
Dove called police again, at 2:30 a.m., and said the man was back and driving a silver Ford.
When police arrived, Dove was gone. Police said her purse and a magazine were on the counter, and a cigarette had burned out in an ashtray.
HPD detective Brooke Wetherell said police have narrowed down the local suspect pool to one man. But, she noted that there could be outliers in the case, citing Harrisonburg’s proximity to Interstate 81 and its central location on the East Coast.
“Just because it’s narrowed down to one, doesn’t mean he’s the person,” Wetherell said.
She declined to release the man’s name. According to the composite, police described the suspect as a white man approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and thin.
At the time, the suspect was wearing a light colored shirt, police said, and had dirty shoulder-length blonde hair.
The next steps for police, Wetherell said, are to analyze the evidence collected back in the 1980s.
“We’ll utilize those advancements with today’s technology,” she said. “It will get us a step closer to identifying who took [Dove].”
Dove’s sister, Elaine Bergh, said Wetherell has “paid more attention to this case the past two years” than anyone at HPD had done before. In the 1990s, the Bergh family would send mail to former U.S. Sens. John Warner and Edward “Ted” Kennedy and then-Gov. Chuck Robb seeking outside help.
Elaine and Rachel Bergh said their family wants closure and to know the reason for what happened to Dove. Her family and friends have not forgotten about her, Elaine Bergh said, and keeping Dove’s name and memory alive may trigger something for somebody with information to come forward.
“There’s somebody out there, after 40 years, that knows something,” Elaine Burgh said.
Kenny Jarels, founder of the AWARE Foundation, said he was glad to see “fresh eyes” working on the case. The AWARE Foundation is a national nonprofit that works on missing person cases.
”Hopefully one day, there will be a person of interest named,” he said Saturday. “That day hasn’t happened yet, but one day, it will.”
Those with information about Dove’s case should contact Wetherell at 540-432-7788, or e-mail her at Leslie.Wetherell@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050.
