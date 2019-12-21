For nearly seven weeks out of the year, Kenneth Keller lives in the Econo Lodge near the Valley Mall. Every day Keller walks to work, and at the end of a long day he goes back to his motel and watches TV.
Keller doesn’t know the area, or anyone in it. For the remaining 45 weeks of the year Keller lives in Colorado with his wife and five dogs. But for the past three years, Keller has been traveling to Harrisonburg, where he lives from early November to just before Christmas.
It might sound like a sad way to spend the holiday season. But for Keller it’s just the opposite. Because “work” for Keller is being Santa at the Valley Mall, where he talks to kids day in and day out, assuring them that Santa is going to do what he can to grant their Christmas wishes.
Three years ago, Keller was working as Santa at a small mall in Castle Rock, Colo., when he was found on a website for Santa hires by the Valley Mall management and asked if he wanted to be Santa in Harrisonburg.
For the past three years, Keller has been bringing joy and smiles to the faces of children. He’s often asked if he is the real Santa, and of course he assures the children that he is.
“They give the beard a tug and their eyes widen,” Keller said.
Not wanting to spoil the joy for children, Keller doesn’t go out during his off hours, lest he be recognized by any children outside of his bright red outfit.
He stays at the Econo Lodge because it’s an easy walk to the mall. And for 10 hours a day now that it is close to Christmas, Keller poses with children. And he never gets tired of it.
“I make children happy and put a smile on their face,” Keller said.
On the weekends Keller can talk to up to 50 children a day. He’s heard all the stories, but the moments that stand out to him aren’t the funny ones, but the heartwarming ones. Keller remembers one little boy who told him his family didn’t have much money for Christmas presents. Keller handed a $20 bill to the little boy’s mom and asked her to buy another present for her son.
Christmas Eve is Keller’s last day as Santa. His wife and son will come to town to move him out of his Econo Lodge home and then they’ll spend some time in Washington, D.C. where Keller’s son lives.
And then it’s back home to Colorado where Keller said his dogs are eagerly awaiting his return. And although he misses his family while he’s gone, it’s worth it to spend the holidays with other people’s families.
Keller spends his days asking kids what they want for Christmas. When asked what he wanted, Keller answered simply, “Peace on Earth.”
Who is to say he’s not the real Santa?
