Eric and Rachel Simmons, owners of Simmons Heritage Farms, a beef and dairy farm in Mount Solon, recently sold 950 pounds of surplus ground beef to a local organization with a new nonprofit status.
“Milk price has been below breakeven for a number of years. It’s feast or famine on a farm, you just never know,” said Keith Turner, founder of the Farm Ministry and feed division manager at Rockingham Cooperative.
Turner was operating a skid loader when he came up with an idea that would help the market for local agricultural products and provide food to people in need at the same time.
“Lot of good stuff comes from the farm,” Turner said. “All we have to do is make the effort.”
The Farm Ministry, an arm of Rockingham Cooperative, announced its new nonprofit status in a Thursday press release. It celebrated the new designation Monday morning, by donating around 10,000 pounds of fresh cheese and locally sourced ground beef to more than 15 charities in the Shenandoah Valley, Southwest Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky.
Building on Rockingham Cooperative’s role of using collective buying power to source feed and tools for over 5,000 member-owners that stretch from the local area into 20-plus states, the Farm Ministry uses the same principle to buy surplus meats and cheeses from local producers and donate them to people in need locally and beyond.
“The co-op is about farmers. We’re purchasing agricultural products, which helps the farmer, and then we’re donating these agricultural products to the people who need it. It helps farmers and it helps people in need,” Turner said.
Setting up a donation hub at Hope Distributed, a large food pantry in Harrisonburg, stakeholders gathered to unload a refrigerated truckload of 6,800 pounds of fresh mozzarella cheese and 3,400 pounds of ground beef, according to the press release.
The cheese and beef from Monday, enough protein for 41,000 meals according to the Farm Ministry, will augment local food pantries’ offerings not only as a good source of protein and a rare fresh option, but also being a high-quality product, Turner said.
“This is low-moisture cheese. It’s all-natural, no additives, no color, no yield enhancers. The butterfat on this is 24%,” Turner said. “For mozzarella in a grocery store you might get 8 or 9% fat and it’s high moisture.”
It will go to local charities including Hope Distributed, Harrisonburg Baptist Church and Verona food pantry in Augusta County, among others.
“It’s gold,” said Jeff Wilhelm, Hope Distributed executive director. “It’s amazing because I know it’s going to help a lot of people. We will work both of [these products] into our regular pantry where people will walk out with a block of cheese and some beef. I know it’s going to help us for a couple months.”
Mary Smith, a member of the missions committee at Harrisonburg Baptist Church, said it will distribute bags of sliced cheese door to door in downtown Harrisonburg to any family who needs it. She said the church teaches people how to freeze the beef and cheese so it will last longer.
“[Turner] has worked with the farmers who have had no hope and this has brought them hope,” Smith said. “When we go see these people, it’s like a spark of excitement. They’ll be very anxious for the next shipment. It has sustained them during this pandemic.”
Donations of beef, cheese and pork have been happening locally since December 2017, Turner said, through the Cheese Ministry, Beef Ministry and Pork to Pantry programs of the Farm Ministry. They occur a few times a year, depending on the market for dairy, beef and pork.
“We are buying essentially trailer-load quantities of milk off the market. So they work with us to provide us a price break if we are getting a minimum number of milk pounds so they can churn more through,” said Adam Ford, Rockingham Cooperative marketing manager. “We want to try to get a large enough order to take full advantage of having this much to distribute at one time.”
According to Turner, the Farm Ministry has distributed around 520,000 meals worth of meat and cheese totaling over $1 million in retail value to date.
“We’re definitely proud of the fact that we’ve been able to. That’s what we do at Rockingham Cooperative every day in our purchasing department is being able to make sure we’re taking the best advantage of buying in large quantities as we can for better pricing,” Ford said.
Along with the new nonprofit status, the organization and the idea behind it is growing. According to Turner, the Cheese Ministry program was officially endorsed by the Kentucky Dairy Development. Additionally, an organization inspired by the Farm Ministry has begun in North Carolina, he said.
“The future is bright,” Turner said. “So many businesses have realized the need and the value. And they like the concept of helping farmers and helping to feed people at the same time.”
