Gov. Ralph Northam announced an expansion to what kind of businesses can apply for the Rebuild VA grant, as well as the maximum grant payment, according to a Wednesday press release from the governor's office.
The expansion now allows farms and agribusinesses to apply, when they previously were not eligible, according to Jeremy Daubert, with the Rockingham County Extension.
"It basically means all the poultry farms, all the dairy farms are eligible, all the service businesses, milking equipment and feed companies, and some were eligible before, but they are also eligible now," Daubert said.
He said the grant money can be spent to cover three months of expenses.
"It should be good for some farms around here," Daubert said.
Limits do remain on applicants for the grants, such as the business must have less than $10 million in gross revenue and less than 250 employees, according to Northam's office.
The highest grants awarded will be $100,000, up from $10,000, also under the changes.
"Just the dollar amount going up is catching a lot of attention," said Frank Tamberrino, the president and CEO of the Harrisonburg Rockingham Chamber of Commerce.
He said the changes is another tweak to what the original grant required of applicants.
"The first [form of Rebuild VA] was very narrow," Tamberrino said. "The way it was phrased a lot of people did not think they would qualify."
The program was first rolled out in August with $70 million sourced from the CARES Act. On Wednesday, Northam announced another $30 million would be directed to the fund.
"There's going to be a lot interest in a short period of time and I know that's their intention," Tamberrino said.
Other expenses the grant money can be used for include payroll support, worker salaries, mortgage, rent and utility payments and payments on loans taken out before the pandemic.
"Expanding the eligibility without talking to anyone individually, I think this will definitely help those outside metro areas," Tamberrino said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.