Harrisonburg City Public Schools is in the midst of revamping its policy surrounding school resource officers and is looking for feedback from the community.
However, few have responded to the request on the school division’s website. To date, only two responses have been received, said Sal Romero, director of equity and community engagement.
In January, the school system created a task force to evaluate the SRO program, looking at what the city does compared to other cities across the country. The task force includes a variety of people, ranging from teachers and parents to leaders of community groups.
In a previous interview, schools Superintendent Michael Richards said the look at SROs is part of a comprehensive evaluation of school safety.
Richards said some students might be afraid of police officers. With nearly 50% of the students Hispanic, some might come from countries where police are feared.
Several options have been discussed, Richards said, but he’s still waiting for recommendations.
One option, he said, was to have officers secure the perimeter of the building only. Another option is to have armed police officers outside the building and an SRO who is unarmed and not in uniform inside the building.
Of the two responses received regarding what should happen with SROs, both said they should be out of schools.
When asked what their experience was with SROs, the first respondent said they have no experience and that their child was new to Harrisonburg High School and not present in school last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The second response said: “I am a mother of children of color. My children do not interact with police. They do not need to interact with armed cops in schools.”
The final question on the survey asked what additional information parents or community members wanted to know about SROs.
The respondent who identified as having children of color said: “I want to know how the students want to proceed with the question of continuing the program, what is their experience, what do they want? What is the problem SROs are solving, how can that be solved without law enforcement”
Richards said a decision on what to do with SROs will likely not come before the start of next school year. He said he will likely look toward the task force for preliminary recommendations to implement as a temporary solution.
