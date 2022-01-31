Laura Thomspon was stuck in a rut.
Until November, her art supplies sat untouched.
There was no single reason Thompson, a former teacher, stopped making art in her free time. Things had gotten busy, she changed careers and of course, there was the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In November, pencils and brushes returned to Thompson’s hands and the paint began flowing again for a fine arts challenge put on by Rocktown Arts.
Each day for the month, Thompson, along with 22 other local artists, returned to her studio space and created a 6-by-6-inch block for the annual 6x6x30 juried art show.
Muted cutouts of airplanes, a praying mantis and pinup girls clipped from vintage magazines danced and flew into Thompson’s piece, interacting with vein-like streaks that traced imaginary lines connecting block to block.
By the end of the month, each artist had a meta-piece, comprised of 30 smaller works.
Thompson’s Kafkaesque piece, called “Little Worlds,” earned an honorable mention in the show. It was designed to be appreciated as individual art pieces, or as a complete whole.
“It was a forest and trees exercise,” Thompson said.
Visitors crammed into the main level of OASIS Fine Art and Craft on Saturday afternoon to see the show.
Now in its seventh year, the show draws a large crowd. In past years, it’s been hosted in the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, so lots of residents and their families followed the show to OASIS.
“Usually, Saturday is busy, but it’s not this busy,” said Sarah Lock, an OASIS member. “We are happy to host the show and we get lots of new customers [from it].”
Due to space restrictions, this year’s show was held in a one-day pop-up format from noon to 4 p.m.
Leading up to noon, when purchasing began, early birds hovered near pieces they hoped to buy first.
Jauan Brooks, an art teacher at Harrisonburg High School, said she comes to the show each year because she knows many of the artists who participate.
“I recognize the artists and that’s exciting for me,” said Brooks, who hoped to purchase some panels from friends.
Works in the show included second-place winner “Wild Emotions in a Soft Medium,” dramatic fiber art faces of roving wool by Lindsay Heider Diamond. Angus Carter created a series of cyanotypes, photographs made in the same technique used to produce blueprints, and Nick Costelow made 6-inch diameter turned-wood bowls.
First prize in the show went to artist Rebecca Pence for “Hand and Hold,” a series of oil on canvas paintings of hands with a focus on light and realism.
The art had to be created one piece at a time for each day of November. The artists shared photographs of their progress with the judges. Only what appeared in the photographs could go into the show.
Usually, it’s on display in entirety throughout the month. But with the pop-up format, pieces of the set could be purchased individually and were taken down as they were bought.
“Typically, they don’t [get removed],” said Ashley Sauder Miller, director of Rocktown Arts. “It’s nice to leave them all up and see them, but we just don’t have a space that’s big enough besides VMRC.”
The remaining works will remain on display at OASIS through February.
An affiliate of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Rocktown Arts, which has origins in Harrisonburg in the 1950s and ‘60s, aims to provide opportunities to local artists, especially through exhibition opportunities like the juried 6x6x30 show.
By challenging artists to create one piece each day for a month, Rocktown Arts gallery manager Karen Robertson said it can inspire artists to find new directions for their work.
“Because you’re making so many pieces of work, it can get ideas going,” Robertson said. “Especially at the beginning of the year.”
Robertson has a collection of oil still-life studies of toilet paper rolls on wood panels. She said she’s been working with TP since 2018 because she likes the way it reflects other colors in the piece. When the pandemic hit, she discovered there was a market for the subject.
“And speaking of what you figure out when you do tons of little ones, I’m ready to move on to something else,” Robertson said.
Having been revitalized by the challenge, Thompson said she’s excited to tap into the seam of creativity she’s discovered in the new year.
“I have so many more ideas for artwork in this vein,” Thompson said. “I’m going to do it. I’m going to make myself make art again. It’s been almost five years since I’ve been out of [art], and I missed the tactile nature of creating a thing.”
She plans to continue with the theme of vintage collages and painting and will enter new works in a gallery show at Pale Fire Brewing Co. this September.
“This [challenge] was exactly what I needed and it pushed me in a completely different direction than I’ve ever done,” Thompson said.
To view an online gallery of the complete works, visit the rocktownarts.org.
