Whether or not they remember it, the first day of kindergarten is a milestone everyone experiences only once.
Except if that person is Braeden McGrath.
McGrath, now a high school senior, doesn't remember his first day as a kindergartener, but he does remember the day he found himself in a new classroom, speaking a new language.
"I don't remember my first day, but I do remember my first day in dual language," McGrath said.
McGrath was one of about 40 students chosen to participate in Harrisonburg City Public Schools' first dual language program in 2010. The program began at Smithland Elementary School.
Families applied for the program and a first cohort was selected. For half of the day, these 5- and 6-year-olds would work with an English-speaking teacher and a Spanish-speaking teacher for the other half.
For the remainder of their educational careers, these students experienced not just a unique learning experience, but a unique social one. Although the dual language students ended up in different classes, especially at the middle and high school level, they spent more time together than students in traditional classrooms.
Now, 13 years later, this initial cohort of students, who ultimately proved the HCPS dual language program successful, are graduating.
To honor these student pioneers and to reunite those that may not have seen each other for some time, HCPS hosted a reunion at Harrisonburg High School on Tuesday. Students, former teachers and administrators mingled, reminisced and caught up with one another.
For McGrath, there were about 15 former classmates that he hadn't talked to in awhile and caught up with.
McGrath said that he is very glad to have been a part of the dual language program.
"I'm able to talk with a lot more people," he said. "That's the best part."
Senior Quetzalli Arteaga-Vazquez doesn't really remember her first year in the dual language program 13 years ago, she said.
"I remember some parts but it's kind of a blur. It was so long ago," she said.
Arteaga-Vazquez has been able to stay in touch with many of her dual language peers but said the reunion was special because they haven't been all together in a very long time.
"I grew up with them," Arteaga-Vazquez said. "We're all in the same boat... and it's special."
McGrath said that he can still speak conversational Spanish. Arteaga-Vazquez, who did not speak Spanish prior to kindergarten said her Spanish is "pretty good, but it depends on how nervous I am."
Jeremy Aldrich, Director of Enrichment Programs and Instructional Technology for HCPS, remembers when the dual language program began at Smithland. The school was two years old, and the dual language program was always a planned part of this new school's programming.
The school division hosted a number of information meetings for parents leading up to the start of the dual language program.
"Parents were trusting this new thing," Aldrich said. "It was up to us to show that it was worth being a part of."
Ultimately there was enough interest to fill the original 42 slots. And students like McGrath were able to join after the first day of school.
After 13 years, the school division's dual language program has over 1,200 students.
The benefits of the program are numerous, Aldrich said. Besides the obvious -- learning a second language -- it creates an enriched academic experience, it strengthens the brain. No matter what these students grow up to do, Aldrich said, they will always have Spanish as a resource.
But the benefits go both ways, said Norris Bunn, Smithland Elementary School's principal.
Bunn was a first grade teacher when the dual language program began in 2010.
For those students who spoke Spanish and entered the program, they were able to learn English so much quicker than if they were put into a English Learners class, Bunn said.
"They were able to learn in a language they already knew," Bunn said. "It's what's best for the students and the teachers."
And if more proof was needed of the benefits of the dual language program, all three of Bunn's children are in the program.
