If it’s possible to be overprepared for an exam, that’s how Clara Miller, Adriana Elias and Johana Alvarenga felt when they sat before the Virginia Nursing Board to see whether they had met the requirements to become certified nurse aides.
The Harrisonburg High School seniors — ages 17, 18 and 18, respectively — were the first group of students to complete the nurse aide program through Harrisonburg City Public Schools and a partnership with the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community. All eight of the students who completed the semester-long program sat for and passed their CNA exam, which asked them to demonstrate five skills chosen at random from 22. They had 30 minutes to complete the test.
Although it was a high-pressure situation, taking place for Miller in Alexandria and Roanoke for Elias and Alvarenga, all three felt more than ready to tackle the test.
“I say this with the utmost humility, but we were probably the most prepared people there,” Elias said.
The three ladies chalk their readiness to the program they completed and their teacher, Tricia Cummings, the STEM medical terminology and nurse aide instructor for the school division, and coordinator for the program on the school division’s side.
Miller said that this being the first time this program has been offered to HHS students, there was a learning curve for both her peers and her teacher. But Cummings adapted and taught them more than they needed to know to not only pass the exam, but seek and attain employment after receiving their credentials. All three students are working and plan to attend college to continue their nursing studies.
The first few weeks of the program were spent in the classroom learning techniques and procedures that they would be performing on patients. They spent one month treating patients at VMRC with supervision and one month taking care of homebound patients.
Although they said they were nervous when they began treating patients, the students found it immediately rewarding.
“I loved them from day one,” Elias said.
Miller said that her first patient is someone she’ll never forget and that it was hard to leave all of her patients when they concluded the program.
“You get attached to the residents,” Alvarenga agreed.
All three HHS seniors got into nursing as a way to help their community.
“I’ve known since I was little that I wanted to go into nursing,” Miller said. “And becoming a CNA seemed like a good stepping stone.”
Alvarenga also said that she’s known from a young age that she wanted to go into health care, and nursing seemed like the best way to help the community.
“It’s a way to make a difference both big and small,” Elias said.
Miller will be attending James Madison University in the fall, as will Elias. Alvarenga will continue her nursing studies at Eastern Mennonite University.
All three students said that completing the nurse aide program through HCPS was the best decision they could have made. It’s not just a stepping stone to a workforce career, Miller said. It’s training that can lead to continued studies, as all three new CNAs have demonstrated.
“If you’re thinking about doing it, do it,” Elias said.
The program, unique to Virginia, according to Cummings, is open to 11th-grade and 12th-grade students.
