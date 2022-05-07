A first reading of Harrisonburg's proposed $335.8 million budget will go before City Council at its meeting Tuesday.
Pursuant to Harrisonburg's charter, the city budget for the upcoming fiscal year must be approved by May 31, and two separate readings and approvals are required.
Interim City Manager Ande Banks presented the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year at City Council's meeting April 12. A public hearing for the budget was held April 26.
The new fiscal year begins July 1.
According to city documents, city staff recommends approval of the budget on its first reading, and expects a second reading and final approval May 24.
The proposal is up $40.9 million from the adopted fiscal 2022 budget.
The general fund, which primarily funds police, fire, parks and recreation, planning and public works, makes up 43% of the proposed budget. This is an $19.9 million increase in fiscal year 2023.
School funds make up 35% of the proposed budget.
The proposed budget allots approximately $12.5 million in capital projects, which include a $6.3 million new public works building, $4.9 million to water and sewer infrastructure, $3.9 million for seven new transit buses and two paratransit buses, and $1.75 million for a new ladder truck.
It also proposes an increase of $550,000 for street paving and sidewalk work, and $450,000 for four new school buses.
A 3% compensation increase for all full-time and eligible part-time employees, and an additional 2% raise for first responders, is included in the proposed budget.
A work session for the budget is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Harrisonburg's City Hall, before the 7 p.m. regular meeting.
Other Business
Bradley Cohen is requesting a special-use permit to allow a short-term rental at 293 Newman Ave.
According to city documents, Cohen plans to convert his detached garage into a "living space with a kitchenette, without a stove, to use as a short-term rental."
Harrisonburg's Planning Commission Chair Brent Finnegan, and commissioners Adriel Byrd, Laura Dent and James Orndoff, voted in favor of the request. Commissioners Kathy Whitten, Donna Armstrong and Richard Baugh opposed the request at its April 13 meeting .
City staff recommended approval, and suggested that the Planning Commission or City Council would revoke the permit if the property would become a nuisance.
There was no public comment at that meeting, but the Planning Commission received two letters from neighbors raising concerns of downtown's integrity if the permit was approved.
"I would respectfully submit that this subsection of the Urban Residential zone has met and exceeded the city's long term goal of higher density and tax revenue generation," wrote Susan Foster. "Approval of this apparently low impact request will set a precedent that makes such special uses no longer 'special' but 'standard.'"
In other business, City Council will consider a proposal that increases councilmembers salaries to $18,000 per year, and the mayor's salary to $20,000.
Currently, councilmembers receive $12,000 annually, and the mayor earns $15,000. Salaries were last adjusted June 1, 2004.
In a memo to City Council, City Attorney Chris Brown cited state code that authorizes cities to set councilmembers' salaries up to a maximum amount that increases with the city’s population.
In 2004, Harrisonburg had an estimated population of 43,409. The most recent population estimate for the city is 55,220.
"Staff believe that it would be appropriate, after 19 years and more than 27% population growth at the current salaries, to adjust the mayor’s salary to $20,000 per year and the remaining members’ salaries to $18,000 per year," Brown wrote.
If approved, the new salary scales would be implemented July 1, 2023, the earliest date allowed under Virginia Code.
The regular meeting of Harrisonburg City Council is Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 409 S. Main St.
