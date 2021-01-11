When Mayor Deanna Reed was growing up in the city, she had a picture of the kind of person who could be mayor — and when she looked in the mirror, it wasn’t her.
“I thought, and this was when I was younger in Harrisonburg, the mayor could only be a white man,” she said.
Reed was elected in 2016 and named mayor for the first time in 2017, becoming the first Black woman to hold the position.
And Tuesday, as City Council gathers digitally for its first proper meeting of 2021, it will be the first time in a quarter of a century that two council members are women — Reed and fellow Democrat Laura Dent. Reed was reelected to council in November and named mayor by her peers again earlier this month, while Dent was elected for the first time in November.
“I hope that it does inspire more young women and girls just starting out to pursue public office and leadership,” Dent said.
The last time there were two women on council was 1996 after Agnes Weaver and Emily Dingledine were elected to council in 1992. Dingledine had been appointed two years prior to finish her late husband Raymond’s term.
Both women have since died. Dingledine died on April 21, 2019, at the age of 97 and Weaver died on Dec. 1 at the age of 80.
Carolyn Frank was the first woman to be named mayor in 2001. Frank was first elected in 2000 and served two nonconsecutive terms. Frank ran again for office in 2018, but did not get enough votes to get one of the two seats up for grabs.
“What [Dingledine] did was pretty remarkable. She paved the way and set a great example to follow,” Frank told the Daily News-Record in a previous interview about Dingledine.
Examples like Dingledine, Weaver, Reed and Dent are important for getting more women to pursue leadership opportunities, said Deb Fitzgerald, who has held leadership positions on the Harrisonburg School Board, Planning Commission and the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee.
“If you can see yourself in that role, it’s easier to expand the roles for everyone,” Fitzgerald said.
Reed said more support for women pursuing office could help encourage more women to take the plunge into public service.
“I feel like it’s important for little girls, especially little girls of color, to see they can be in this type of leadership role,” Reed said.
Three decades ago, women would have been more likely to be overly critical of themselves when looking at pursuing a position like a seat on City Council, but there are still challenges, according to Fitzgerald.
“It can be really daunting,” Fitzgerald said.
And Reed and Dent both said they had to grapple with their own reservations when deciding to run for office.
When she was running for council, Reed said she made the point to voters that a woman should be on council.
However, her identity as Black woman could also cause people to judge her actions more harshly, even if they are the same as others who are white, she said.
“I have to be mindful when I’m passionate about a particular issue because it may come across that I’m angry,” she said. This was one of her hesitations when she initially sought office as well, Reed said.
Hesitations also hounded Dent as she considered running for council after being approached about the opportunity, but when she addressed them, she was all in.
“And once I was there, I was full speed ahead,” Dent said of November’s election.
Dent has worked in technology and information, a field dominated primarily by men. She recalled one story while working for Rosetta Stone where the large Harrisonburg workforce had gathered for a meeting with a company leader. Not one to be intimidated, Dent made her voice heard as she was one of the first to ask a question in a 500-person room comprised of mostly men.
Another woman who has sought local office and has worked in a male-dominated field is Kathleen Kelley, who ran as a Republican for one of the three City Council seats available in November.
She said having two women on council again shows how being a man or a woman is less important than the public’s faith in potential representatives to do a good job.
“I just think it shows people are stepping up and it doesn’t matter what gender you are — can you do the job?” Kelley said.
Kelley’s first job out of college was as an engineer, where she worked alongside mostly men, she said.
“I never let my gender define my limitations as to what I wanted to do,” Kelley said.
And just because they share womanhood doesn’t mean Reed and Dent are a monolith.
Reed said she considers herself more of a moderate and Dent said she sees herself as a voice on council for the progressive activist community she has been a part of for so long.
Both women said they bring different experiences from their lives and careers to the table even though they have a common experience in being women.
“We definitely have a sisterhood going,” Dent said.
