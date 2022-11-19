A Friday night fire on Springside Drive in Harrisonburg displaced a family of five, according to the city's fire chief.
Harrisonburg Fire Department chief Matt Tobia said crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of Springside Drive at 9:42 p.m. Friday for reports of a residential structure fire.
Upon arrival, crews found "heavy fire conditions coming from the rear of the dwelling," Tobia said.
"Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire on the exterior, before transitioning inside to complete extinguishment of fire that had extended into the attic," city officials said in a statement.
An adult male and two dogs were inside the home at the time of the fire, and were able to safely escape, Tobia said.
A firefighter was taken to the hospital for a "minor medical issue" before being treated and released, and no other injuries associated with the fire were reported, according to city officials.
He said the cause of the fire was unintentional, and it appears to have started on the back deck of the home near a diesel powered furnace.
"There does appear to have been functioning smoke alarms inside the residence," he said.
The family was offered assistance from the American Red Cross, but opted to stay with other relatives, Tobia said.
Tobia estimated about $150,000 in damages to the structure, and $40,000 in damages to their belongings.
It took about 30 minutes to put out the fire, he said. The Harrisonburg Rescue Squad and Rockingham County's Department of Fire and Rescue assisted.
