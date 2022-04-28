There is still more than a month until the filing deadline for potential Harrisonburg City School Board candidates to appear on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election, but five candidates have come forward.
The seats for Andy Kohen, Obie Hill and Kristin Loflin are up for reelection this fall. All three incumbents have filed the necessary paperwork to appear on the ballot this fall.
The two outsiders are Emma Phillips and Corin Jackson. Phillips, along with Kohen and Loflin, announced their intention to run a joint campaign in February.
Phillips is a biology teacher at Blue Ridge Community College.
Phillips, 42, has one child in the city school system, and hopes to use her experience as the only candidate with a STEM background to help coordinate programming between the city’s two high schools and support a STEM academy at the new high school.
The three have said they’re running together because of their shared vision for the Harrisonburg public schools and a desire to bring a cohesive voice to the planning for the new high school.
To appear on the ballot, prospective candidates must create a campaign finance account, file certain legal documents, be a registered voter and receive 125 signatures from other registered voters, said Mark Finks, general registrar and director of elections for the city of Harrisonburg.
Although the deadline is still a month away, Finks said it’s “not likely” that will happen.
There are no Rockingham County School Board seats up for election this year.
Remaining Harrisonburg School Board members Nick Swayne and Kaylene Siegle will be up for reelection in 2024.
