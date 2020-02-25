It’s been a bad year for influenza cases in Virginia, with the virus being considered widespread as early as the last week of November, far earlier than 2018.
As of the week ending Feb. 8, Virginia had spent 11 weeks at widespread status, four more than the 2018-19 flu season, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Nineteen outbreaks were being investigated the week ending Feb. 8, and 80 outbreaks total have been reported.
The Virginia Department of Health has received reports of 773 pneumonia- and influenza-related deaths during the 2019-20 season.
In total, 6,383 cases of influenza have been reported in Virginia this flu season.
At this time last year, both Rockingham County and Harrisonburg City public schools reported low numbers of flu cases, and so far that has been the case for Harrisonburg again this year.
There have been reported cases of the flu, said April Howard, executive director of human services. However, it is no worse than it has been in past years.
“I emailed all the nurses, and they’re indicating that it’s been a pretty typical flu year,” Howard said. “Absences have remained steady.”
As of a couple of weeks ago, Harrisonburg was seeing an average of 10 cases of the flu per school, although that number has gone up. However, Howard did not have exact numbers on hand.
Not wanting to wait to address the issue until it got worse, the school division sent home literature with students last week reminding them to wash their hands frequently and to not come to school if they have a fever, Howard said.
Along with the flu, the school division is also seeing cases of a stomach bug at a number of schools, Howard said. But like the flu, it is nothing out the ordinary.
The flu season has not been as kind for Rockingham County Public Schools.
Scott Hand, county director of pupil personnel services, said there have been sporadic but serious concentration of flu cases reported at several schools. The worst was at Wilbur S. Pence Middle School.
At its highest, 122 students at Pence were absent at one time. With a total enrollment of 767, 16% of students were absent at the same time.
At a national level, the flu is also worse this year than last according to a number of indicators.
For example, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the cumulative hospitalization rate for the flu is 19.9 per 100,000 people this season, compared with 14.1 per 100,000 at the same point last season. Forty-eight of 50 states have reported that the flu is widespread, with only Oregon at the regional level, and Washington, D.C., and Hawaii at the local level.
According to CDC, this year’s flu season has led to at least 5.9 million medical visits and 120,000 hospitalizations. The data also show that between 6,600 and 17,000 flu-related deaths occurred from Oct. 1 to Jan. 11. In addition, while CDC found that the percentage of outpatient visits for influenza-like illness decreased to 4.7% in the week ending Jan. 11, that figure remains above the national baseline of 2.4%.
