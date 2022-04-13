It’s been two years since Massanutten Technical Center has been able to host its annual career fair, an event that became so large it had to be moved from MTC to the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
But the event was back and bigger than ever on Tuesday with more than 100 businesses, organizations, colleges, universities, and military branches piling into the Exhibit Hall to answer questions from hundreds of MTC students preparing to graduate in a month and a half.
Brianna Morgan, a senior in the criminal justice program, came into Tuesday’s job fair feeling torn between her desire to do something with law enforcement and investigation, and her love of the fire and rescue career.
At the MTC job fair, Morgan found out that fire marshals actually investigate fires, combining her two passions.
“I know I couldn’t be behind a desk, and I have a love of cop shows, and I want to help my community out,” Morgan said. That’s what she knew before Tuesday. Thanks to the many businesses and organizations present, she learned that becoming a fire marshal could combine all of her interests. “I thought I would have to choose.”
By the time MTC students are prepared to graduate, they have been in a program for two years. The MTC job fair isn’t about showing them what they might be interested in, but what employers are in their community, said Director Kevin Hutton. Every program is represented. In fact, Hutton said they try to bring in three employers per program.
Students are asked to bring their resumes with them and some schedule interviews the day of the job fair, said Deborah Rhodes, work-based learning and job placement coordinator for MTC.
Employers seek Rhodes out each year to be a part of the job fair. Rhodes usually places the ad in December in preparation for the event in April.
“We try to keep it local mostly, so that students can learn about what’s available in their community,” Rhodes said. “It’s all a part of their workforce readiness skills.”
Sophia Yoder’s father got his pilot’s license when he was just 15 years old. He has worked as a pilot ever since.
Yoder, a senior at Harrisonburg High School and the president of the Governor’s STEM Academy, had no idea until recently that an opportunity like that existed for someone still in high school. It made her and fellow STEM officers wonder, what else can high school students be doing now to prepare them for their careers? What steps can they be securing that will put them ahead of the game?
Each quarter, the STEM Academy hosts a “STEMinar,” which is usually a lecture and demonstration from someone within the STEM field. But this year Yoder, along with fellow seniors Jordan Perez, middle school outreach coordinator, Katie Kirwan, vice president, and Abby Fornadel, special events coordinator, wanted to do something more hands-on. After two years of “hands-off” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the seniors wanted to host an event that would engage the entire student body.
On April 4, the STEM Academy held its first career fair featuring over 50 businesses and careers in STEM fields or STEM-adjacent fields. The included: Sentara RMH Medical Center’s phlebotomy school, Harrisonburg Veterinary Hospital, James Madison University’s dietetics program, University of Virginia chemical engineering, Dynamic Aviation, Shenandoah Valley Hemp, the Virginia Wildlife Center, Merck, Paradise Energy Solutions and more.
“We wanted to recognize that the only path for [students] isn’t college,” said Fornadel.
One task that students were given was to talk with businesses about internships or classes they can take now to better prepare them even before they start at MTC or seek employment after graduation, said Myron Blosser, STEM Academy co-director.
