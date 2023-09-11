Officer James Douglas Weaver, who goes by JD, is originally from New Market. After high school he joined the Marines and then decided to become a police officer, according to Weaver. He served in Edinburg at the start of his career. He then decided to be a cop in DC. He served and retired from DC police in March 2022.
Weaver did not like retirement and soon found himself back in the police force. He moved back to the area and started working as a police officer at Harrisonburg Police Department in June, 2022.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Weaver was at the CNN news building with his partner. There were several televisions at CNN and he saw the plane hit the World Trade Center, said Weaver.
“It was live news and … my first thought was a plane crashed into the World Trade Center … I didn't really think anything of it at that point until the second plane, hit the tower. And then I knew we were … under attack.”
“I was just a young rookie, and I was downtown taking a report on that day,” said Weaver.
Weaver and his partner gathered their things and left CNN. “I don’t even think we took the report we just ran out,” said Weaver.
The police radio, that was normally busy, was exceptionally busy that day. Weaver recalls an officer “yelled across the radio the Pentagon just got struck by a plane.” That was around 9:45 a.m.
Weaver, recalls feeling that “we’re being attacked.”
He was sent, along with other officers, to the White House. “Supposedly they had intel a plane was headed towards the White House,” said Weaver. “We started evacuating people from the city.”
The DC police’s mission is to protect the White House and the president, even though the president also has secret service.
The plane that was headed to DC, flight 93, crashed into an open field in Somerset County, PA and therefore did not make its way to the White House.
At the time Weaver and other officers continued to evacuate people from the city, according to Weaver.
“You could see the Pentagon up in flames,” said Weaver. The plane hit the west side of the Pentagon. “There was a loud explosion that you could feel and hear.”
Weaver recalls the smell of jet fuel in the air.
“It was just like mass confusion,” said Weaver.
“I remember directing traffic for about … 14 hours that day. Trying to evacuate people out while they were trying to get the fire out at the Pentagon,” said Weaver. “Because it was jet fuel, it was hard for them to get [the fire] out.”
DC police officers reside in Maryland, Virginia and DC and officers “were coming in without being told to do so,” said Weaver. At the time, DC had 4,000 cops that were preparing for the attack, and they were coming in on their own.
The traffic coming inbound was clear because no one wanted to go toward the Pentagon, said Weaver. The roads were shut down ‘but going outbound was the issue you could barely get out of DC. “It was completely chaotic” and there was gridlock.
Flight 77, that hit the Pentagon killed “125 civilian military people and all 64 people in the plane perished,” said Weaver.
When [the plane] hit the Pentagon, it disintegrated into pieces,” said Weaver.
“Three days later … metropolitan police went over to assist the Pentagon, picking up body parts and trying to get the remains of the victims of this tragic event,” said Weaver.
There was a lot of cooperation between the fire departments, police, ambulances and the military and things were organized, said Weaver.
He worked 12-hour days, with no days off, helping recover bodies and responding to terrorist threats from concerned citizens.
He was able to finally connect with his family on a payphone, so he could tell them he was safe, said Weaver.
Weaver stayed at work for three days, he slept and ate there. Then he finally got some time off, he had 6 hours to go home before he needed to return to work. This occurred for about a month, said Weaver.
There were still other crimes occurring in the area that also needed to be addressed, in addition to the 9/11 attacks, said Weaver.
9/11 was a tragic event, said Weaver. “It was the only time we've ever been really attacked since Pearl Harbor.”
It was a tragedy, but it was “amazing how America came together,” said Weaver. He recalls seeing the flag being waved frequently. “I was proud of how America handled [the situation].
Weaver has served as a police officer for 27 years. His father was a police officer in Norfolk and his father’s buddies would go to Weaver’s house when he was a child. He also had other relatives that were officers. He looked up to those officers and what they were doing was awesome, according to Weaver. He knew from those moments he wanted to be a cop.
There is a brotherhood, like family. “We look out for each other,” said Weaver. “Because our life depends on each other.”
“There's been times where I've relied on someone to keep me safe and I keep them safe and if you can imagine in DC, that happens quite a bit,” said Weaver.
