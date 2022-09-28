Minutes after the Harrisonburg School Board voted to appoint former member Tom Domonoske to rejoin the board, he was sworn in by Chaz Haywood, the clerk of the court, at a brief meeting Tuesday night.
“We’re putting you to work immediately,” Chair Deb Fitzgerald said.
The vote was 3-1, with one abstention. Fitzgerald, Kristen Loflin and Andy Kohen voted to appoint Domonoske. Obie Hill recused himself from the vote, citing a conflict of interest involving a leasing partnership.
Kaylene Siegle, vice chair, was the only vote against. However, she said no matter how the board voted she was ready to work with the new School Board member.
Domonoske was present, as was another candidate, Corin Jackson. The third candidate, Diane Foucar-Szocki, was teaching Tuesday and not able to be present.
The three candidates were interviewed by the School Board two weeks ago about their qualifications, their stance on issues and their understanding of the position.
Both Domonoske and Foucar-Szocki have previously served on the Harrisonburg School Board.
Kohen is the only current School Board member who served with Domonoske during his previous stint on the board.
“I believe we will be very well served with his ability to think quickly and to think analytically,” Kohen said.
Domonoske also brings a law background, which board members said will be helpful as the school division is going through a civil case brought by a group of parents.
Loflin said she appreciated Domonoske’s thorough answers during the interview earlier this month, and it was clear he came prepared to that meeting.
Domonoske said, “I’m honored by the kind words … and I look forward to working with all of you.”
Domonoske will serve on the School Board in an appointed capacity until Dec. 30, 2023. There will be a special election in November 2023 to fill the position through the rest of former School Board member Nick Swayne’s term, which ends in 2024.
Swayne resigned after taking a job at Northern Idaho College as president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.