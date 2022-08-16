Today, Emmanuel Irizarry, of Harrisonburg, starts his first day at a new job.
On Monday, however, Irizarry — who has struggled with homelessness since January — didn’t know if he was going to have a safe place to sleep at night.
Irizarry said he relied on Open Doors, a low-barrier homeless shelter that most recently operated from James Madison University’s D-Hub until Monday morning.
Open Doors is the only low-barrier shelter in Harrisonburg, meaning it doesn’t require drug tests or ID checks to enter and have a place to sleep for the night. Before the COVID-19 pandemic started, it operated out of different churches, rotating between different spaces.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Open Doors shifted from being a thermal shelter — only operating in the winter — to being open year-round, setting up operations at the former Red Front Supermarket on Chicago Avenue.
In an Aug. 1 press release, Open Doors announced it did not have another space secured for shelter operations after it departed D-Hub. Serving around 50 individuals each night and providing an evening meal along with grab-and-go breakfast before it closes at 7 a.m., the shelter suspended its operations Monday morning.
In June, the city announced it is purchasing land on the north side of Harrisonburg from the Shenandoah Presbytery to serve as a permanent low-barrier shelter. According to city spokesperson Michael Parks, the project isn’t expected to be complete until the end of next year.
Some local people experiencing homelessness who had been staying at Open Doors said they do not know where to find safe shelter at night.
On Monday morning, some of them and their supporters gathered at the Turner Pavilion on South Liberty Street in downtown to demonstrate and ask for the community to help them find shelter at night.
Alec Dickey, 25, of Harrisonburg, said they have been dealing with homelessness since age 17 and is a member of the LGBTQ community.
Dickey, like many other local people experiencing homelessness, has a physical disability, a psychiatric disorder, is a victim of domestic violence and sexual assault, and has a history of drug use, they said.
“We’re all there at some point in some way,” Dickey said. “It’s not something you should have to deal with.”
Dickey said they were hoping to ask police officers if homeless people could sleep beneath the Turner Pavilion at night. Others said they’re planning to bed down on the sidewalk outside of Our Community Place.
According to Parks, Mayor Deanna Reed will be hosting a community conversation on Aug. 22 in the City Council chambers. Parks said local churches and businesses are invited to help brainstorm solutions to provide shelter to homeless people until the new shelter is built.
“Most of us have no family, nobody we can turn to. So, at this point, this is our family,” said Charles Hall, 21, of Harrisonburg, who is experiencing homelessness. “We have to work together as a team, be united and push forward for what we need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.